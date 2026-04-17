Can you inherit heart disease risk? Heart surgeon with 25 years of experience shares what is Lp(a) and how to manage it

When it comes to heart disease, most people focus on familiar culprits like high blood pressure and cholesterol – but the full picture is far more layered. Beyond these well-known markers, there are other atherogenic particles circulating in the blood that can quietly raise cardiovascular risk. One such lesser-known yet significant factor is lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), a cholesterol variant that can substantially elevate your chances of heart disease, often without obvious warning signs.

Read more to find out how to manage risks associated with Lp(a)!(Unsplash)

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Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with 25 years of experience, is breaking down what lipoprotein(a), or Lp(a), really is – a genetically driven cardiovascular risk factor that often flies under the radar. In an Instagram video shared on April 16, he explains how elevated levels can influence your risk of heart disease and outlines what you can do to manage it effectively.

What is Lp(a)?

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr London, Lp(a), or Lipoprotein(a), is essentially a variant of LDL cholesterol – but with an added protein “tail” that makes it far more harmful. This structural difference increases its atherogenic potential, meaning it can more aggressively promote inflammation, accelerate plaque buildup in the arteries, and even contribute to blood clot formation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr London, Lp(a), or Lipoprotein(a), is essentially a variant of LDL cholesterol – but with an added protein “tail” that makes it far more harmful. This structural difference increases its atherogenic potential, meaning it can more aggressively promote inflammation, accelerate plaque buildup in the arteries, and even contribute to blood clot formation. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He explains, “Lp(a) or Lipoprotein(a) is just a type of cholesterol particle. Think of it like LDL, but with an extra tail attached that makes it more dangerous. It promotes things like inflammation, plaque buildup, and even blood clotting.” A genetic factor {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explains, “Lp(a) or Lipoprotein(a) is just a type of cholesterol particle. Think of it like LDL, but with an extra tail attached that makes it more dangerous. It promotes things like inflammation, plaque buildup, and even blood clotting.” A genetic factor {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The key point Dr London emphasises is that Lp(a) is an inherited risk factor in nearly 80 to 90 percent of cases. In other words, its levels are largely determined by genetics, meaning diet and exercise have little to no impact on the number. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The key point Dr London emphasises is that Lp(a) is an inherited risk factor in nearly 80 to 90 percent of cases. In other words, its levels are largely determined by genetics, meaning diet and exercise have little to no impact on the number. {{/usCountry}}

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He highlights, “Here's the key point: LP(a) levels are mostly genetic. About 80 to 90 percent of it is inherited, which means diet and exercise won't move this number significantly, and about one in five people have elevated levels.”

How to manage cardiac risk?

Since Lp(a) is largely genetic, it isn’t directly modifiable. However, you can still lower your overall cardiovascular risk by tightly managing the factors around it – such as ApoB (Apolipoprotein B), LDL cholesterol, blood pressure, and other metabolic markers – through targeted treatment and lifestyle interventions.

Dr London explains, “So what do you do if yours is high? Well, first don't panic. You may not be able to change Lp(a), but you can control factors around it.” He outlines the following ways:

Manage your ApoB, LDL-P, and LDL-C. Keep these numbers as low as possible.

Control your blood pressure and blood sugar levels.

blood sugar levels. Eat well, exercise, sleep, and build strong social connections.

Eliminate smoking.

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The heart surgeon adds, “Here's the truth: risk is additive. Lp(a) plus other risks is a recipe for problems. Now, there are new drugs being developed that can dramatically lower Lp(a), but we're still waiting to see if lowering the number actually lowers heart attack risk.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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