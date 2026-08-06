Can your awkward sleeping position cause nerve damage? Neurologist shares which postures to avoid

You may not think twice before plopping onto your bed and dozing off. Your sleeping position is probably the last thing you want to worry about when you are ready to rest. However, it is crucial to reconsider this habit, as sleeping in an awkward posture can result in discomfort. Have you ever woken up with a numb arm, tingling fingers, or a sore neck? An uncomfortable sleeping position could be the reason.



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Dr Surbhi Chaturvedi, consultant in neurology and head of the stroke program at Aster Whitefield Hospital, talked about which position you need to avoid in order to prevent lasting nerve damage.

Can sleeping position damage a nerve?

The first thing the neurologist clarified was that no sleeping position alone can cause nerve damage, as multiple factors are involved. However, an incorrect posture may increase the risk or aggravate an existing problem. Elaborating why, she said, “An incorrect sleep posture that will cause prolonged pressure on some specific nerves is bound to worsen the problems.”

In fact, certain sleeping postures may sometimes worsen not only back pain but also nerve pain. The neurologist then discussed sciatica, a type of nerve pain that is typically incorrectly used interchangeably with lower back pain.

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Is sciatica the same as back pain?

{{^usCountry}} Sciatica is confused with back pain, but the expert clarified that they are not the same, even if the pain originates from the lower back area. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sciatica is confused with back pain, but the expert clarified that they are not the same, even if the pain originates from the lower back area. {{/usCountry}}

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“Sciatica is not back pain but a pain that results from irritation or compression of the sciatic nerve roots that are in the lower back. This can result from a slipped disc, narrowed spinal nerve space, or any other structural problem,” the neurologist described how this condition begins.

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The expert then clarified that sciatica can be identified by pain that begins in the lower back or buttocks and extends to the back of the thigh and leg. It may also be accompanied by numbness, tingling, or weakness. Certain sleeping postures may aggravate these symptoms. Let's understand which positions to avoid.

Which sleeping positions may worsen sciatica?

Your sleeping posture plays a major role, determining how well your spine, hips, and pelvis stay aligned as you sleep for seven to eight hours. Wrong positions may exert strain on the lower back and worsen sciatica symptoms.

Sleeping on stomach position carries its own risks.

Identifying the incorrect sleeping position, the doctor elaborated, “ Stomach sleeping can contribute to the worsening of lower back pain since it can increase the arching or rotation of the spine. Side sleeping with the upper leg falling forward without sufficient support may contribute to twisting of the pelvis and can increase the symptoms for those with sciatica.”

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This means sleeping on your stomach places a lot of stress on your spine because it stays arched unnecessarily for long hours.

Similarly, sleeping on the side is not bad, but with support, it is better. Dr Chaturvedi advised, “Sleeping on one's back or side with a pillow under or between the knees is likely to offer good spinal support for those suffering from back and sciatica pain.”

When asked whether there is a universally recommended sleeping position, she clarified that there is no single position that works for everyone. The priority should be keeping your spine comfortable and ensuring that your posture does not aggravate existing symptoms while you sleep.





Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.