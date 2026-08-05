Can your diet protect your joints? Orthopaedic surgeon reveals what to eat and avoid

Joint health receives closer attention only when everyday movements, such as climbing stairs, getting out of a chair, running or walking, begin to hurt. When this happens, you may wonder how you can prevent this pain from worsening. So, can your diet help improve joint health, and to what extent can it make a difference?



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Dr Vivek AN, head and clinical lead of orthopaedic surgery at Iswarya Hospital, Chennai, helped break down what works and what does not. So, can diet prevent arthritis? The surgeon clarified that “diet alone cannot prevent or cure arthritis.”

What matters alongside diet?

However, this does not mean diet has no role to play. Instead, it acts as a supportive measure. Dr Vivek also emphasised that weight management is instrumental in maintaining joint health. “Every extra kilogram increases the load across weight-bearing joints, accelerating the progression of osteoarthritis,” he said.

Therefore, diet has an important indirect role, as healthy food choices can promote weight loss and reduce the pressure on weight-bearing joints. Dr Vivek also confirmed that even modest weight loss may reduce pain, improve mobility and enhance quality of life.

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{{^usCountry}} Apart from losing weight, you also need to keep your muscles healthy! But why is muscle strength vital for joint health? The expert decoded: "Strong muscles act as the body's natural shock absorbers, reducing stress on the joints. Adequate protein intake, combined with regular strengthening exercises, helps maintain muscle mass, especially with advancing age.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Apart from losing weight, you also need to keep your muscles healthy! But why is muscle strength vital for joint health? The expert decoded: "Strong muscles act as the body's natural shock absorbers, reducing stress on the joints. Adequate protein intake, combined with regular strengthening exercises, helps maintain muscle mass, especially with advancing age.” {{/usCountry}}

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This again demonstrates the indirect role of diet in supporting joint health. Eating enough protein can help preserve muscle mass, particularly while losing weight.

What to eat for good joint health?

Find out if curd is safe to be consumed at night.

According to the orthopaedic surgeon, a balanced diet should be eaten as it is the ‘cornerstone of joint health.’ It should include these:

Protein like pulses, dals, milk, curd, paneer, eggs, fish, lean meat and soy products. They help to maintain muscle strength.

Vitamin C-rich foods like citrus fruits, guava and amla are essential for normal collagen formation

Calcium-rich foods like milk, curd, paneer and other calcium-loaded foods help support healthy bones and muscles.

Vitamin D keeps bones and muscles healthy.

Fatty fish like salmon, sardines and mackerel provide omega-3 fatty acids, which may be beneficial in inflammatory arthritis.

Whole grains, legumes, nuts and seeds contribute fibre and valuable nutrients.

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You may have come across diet claims and supplements promising to reverse arthritis or repair damaged cartilage. But the surgeon firmly cautioned against placing your trust in these. He said, "There is no single ‘arthritis diet’ or miracle food that can regenerate worn-out cartilage. Likewise, supplements claiming to rebuild cartilage should be viewed with caution, as scientific evidence for most remains limited."

As for foods that should be avoided, the surgeon flagged highly processed foods, sugary drinks and excessive amounts of fried foods. He advised consuming them only sparingly, as they may cause weight gain. Similarly, he also noted that people with gout should also limit organ meats, excessive red meat and alcohol, which can trigger painful attacks.

What are the warning signs of poor joint health?

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The surgeon listed the following signs of poor joint health that should not be ignored:

Persistent joint health

Swelling/ warmth/stiffness

Difficulty performing daily activities

When you seek medical evaluation, the condition may often be managed effectively through weight management, physiotherapy, exercise and appropriate medication, as per the expert. He also noted that joint replacement surgery is generally reserved for advanced arthritis when conservative treatment no longer provides relief.

In the end, the surgeon's parting advice was that no single superfood or supplement can protect or improve joint health. Instead, focus on everyday choices, such as maintaining a healthy weight, eating a balanced diet and staying physically active, all of which ensure healthier joints.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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