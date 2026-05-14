Can your job make IVF less successful? Doctor shares tips on protecting your fertility from workplace stress
Dr Anand suggests lifestyle adjustments to enhance fertility outcomes. Goal isn’t zero stress — it’s preventing your body from being constantly overwhelmed.
For many professionals, the journey toward parenthood through invitro fertilization (IVF) coincides with the peak of their career demands. This intersection often leads to a common, anxious question: Is my high-stress job sabotaging my chances of success? Also read | Age and IVF: Fertility expert explains what’s different in your 30s and your 40s
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Smriti Anand, a fertility specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Amritsar, broke down the complex relationship between workplace pressure and reproductive outcomes.
Biological 'fight-or-flight' interference
The primary concern regarding stress is how it disrupts the body’s internal communication. Dr Anand explained that the body’s reaction to a demanding job can create a physiological environment that is less than ideal for conception.
"When you keep switching to 'fight-or-flight mode', your body will manufacture a higher amount of cortisol and adrenaline," Dr Anand noted. "The so-called stress hormones can mess with the delicate hormonal balance that is necessary for the growth of eggs, the release of ovulation, and the preparation of the uterus for implantation," she added.
However, she clarified that stress is rarely a total barrier: "Stress does not mean that IVF will not work, but the whole thing can become less predictable and sometimes less responsive."
Hidden impact on routine and discipline{{/usCountry}}
However, she clarified that stress is rarely a total barrier: "Stress does not mean that IVF will not work, but the whole thing can become less predictable and sometimes less responsive."
Hidden impact on routine and discipline{{/usCountry}}
Beyond hormones, the logistical chaos of a high-pressure job can lead to 'micro-interruptions' that compromise the efficacy of the treatment.{{/usCountry}}
Beyond hormones, the logistical chaos of a high-pressure job can lead to 'micro-interruptions' that compromise the efficacy of the treatment.{{/usCountry}}
"Many of the patients that I see who are in stressful jobs tell me that they are not eating properly, that they are working late or that they are taking their injections in a hurry between meetings," Dr Anand said, adding, “These little interruptions add up. IVF drugs are most effective when the body is at rest, well-fed and calm enough to adhere to the routine.”{{/usCountry}}
"Many of the patients that I see who are in stressful jobs tell me that they are not eating properly, that they are working late or that they are taking their injections in a hurry between meetings," Dr Anand said, adding, “These little interruptions add up. IVF drugs are most effective when the body is at rest, well-fed and calm enough to adhere to the routine.”{{/usCountry}}
Psychology of burnout
The emotional toll of balancing spreadsheets and sonograms can lead to 'treatment burnout', which Dr Anand identified as a major hurdle to successful outcomes: "IVF decisions — how many cycles, when to transfer, whether to freeze embryos — require clarity. Stress clouds judgment."
She warned, "Patients who are constantly overwhelmed also tend to experience more fatigue, more doubt, and more treatment burnout. From a doctor’s perspective, burnout is one of the biggest reasons couples discontinue IVF prematurely, even when medical chances are still good."
Uterus–mind connection
Emerging research suggests that the brain and the reproductive system are in constant dialogue, a connection that stress can potentially strain. "We now know the brain and uterus talk to each other more than we once believed," Dr Anand explained. "Newer studies show that extreme stress may tighten uterine blood flow or affect the lining’s receptivity. Again — not enough to 'block' a pregnancy, but enough to make the environment less ideal," she added.
Managing the load: practical solutions
The good news for career-driven individuals is that perfection is not a prerequisite for pregnancy. Dr Anand offered a reassuring perspective on the reality of modern life: "If [a stress-free life] were true, nobody in modern workplaces would ever have babies! The goal isn’t to eliminate stress — it’s to manage it so your body isn’t constantly overwhelmed."
To mitigate the impact of a demanding job, Dr Anand recommended:
⦿ A fixed sleep schedule to regulate circadian rhythms.
⦿ Short relaxation breaks during the workday.
⦿ Breathing exercises and light movement like walking or yoga.
⦿ Reducing multitasking to lower cognitive load.
⦿ Coordinated leave: Taking short leaves during retrieval or transfer weeks.
Advocating for yourself
Dr Anand shared that honesty with medical providers is key to tailoring a plan that fits a busy life: "I always tell my patients: Your mind deserves the same care as your ovaries and uterus during IVF. We may adjust medication schedules, recommend lifestyle support, or advise you on when to take on lighter duties. Some workplaces are surprisingly supportive once they understand what you’re going through."
She also encouraged patients to view IVF as a holistic journey rather than just a medical procedure: "Stress doesn’t 'kill' IVF success, but it can slow the process, overwhelm you emotionally, and reduce your resilience during treatment," she concludes. "If your job is high-pressure, don’t blame yourself — but do permit yourself to slow down a little during IVF. Sometimes the smallest lifestyle shifts give the biggest boost to treatment outcomes."
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.