Can your job make IVF less successful? Doctor shares tips on protecting your fertility from workplace stress

For many professionals, the journey toward parenthood through invitro fertilization (IVF) coincides with the peak of their career demands. This intersection often leads to a common, anxious question: Is my high-stress job sabotaging my chances of success? Also read | Age and IVF: Fertility expert explains what’s different in your 30s and your 40s

Stress from high-pressure jobs can impact IVF success. (Freepik)

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In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Smriti Anand, a fertility specialist at Nova IVF Fertility, Amritsar, broke down the complex relationship between workplace pressure and reproductive outcomes.

Biological 'fight-or-flight' interference

The primary concern regarding stress is how it disrupts the body’s internal communication. Dr Anand explained that the body’s reaction to a demanding job can create a physiological environment that is less than ideal for conception.

"When you keep switching to 'fight-or-flight mode', your body will manufacture a higher amount of cortisol and adrenaline," Dr Anand noted. "The so-called stress hormones can mess with the delicate hormonal balance that is necessary for the growth of eggs, the release of ovulation, and the preparation of the uterus for implantation," she added.

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{{^usCountry}} However, she clarified that stress is rarely a total barrier: "Stress does not mean that IVF will not work, but the whole thing can become less predictable and sometimes less responsive." Hidden impact on routine and discipline {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, she clarified that stress is rarely a total barrier: "Stress does not mean that IVF will not work, but the whole thing can become less predictable and sometimes less responsive." Hidden impact on routine and discipline {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Beyond hormones, the logistical chaos of a high-pressure job can lead to 'micro-interruptions' that compromise the efficacy of the treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Beyond hormones, the logistical chaos of a high-pressure job can lead to 'micro-interruptions' that compromise the efficacy of the treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Many of the patients that I see who are in stressful jobs tell me that they are not eating properly, that they are working late or that they are taking their injections in a hurry between meetings," Dr Anand said, adding, “These little interruptions add up. IVF drugs are most effective when the body is at rest, well-fed and calm enough to adhere to the routine.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Many of the patients that I see who are in stressful jobs tell me that they are not eating properly, that they are working late or that they are taking their injections in a hurry between meetings," Dr Anand said, adding, “These little interruptions add up. IVF drugs are most effective when the body is at rest, well-fed and calm enough to adhere to the routine.” {{/usCountry}}

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According to the doctor, the goal isn’t to eliminate stress — it’s to manage it so your body isn’t constantly overwhelmed. (Freepik)

Psychology of burnout

The emotional toll of balancing spreadsheets and sonograms can lead to 'treatment burnout', which Dr Anand identified as a major hurdle to successful outcomes: "IVF decisions — how many cycles, when to transfer, whether to freeze embryos — require clarity. Stress clouds judgment."

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She warned, "Patients who are constantly overwhelmed also tend to experience more fatigue, more doubt, and more treatment burnout. From a doctor’s perspective, burnout is one of the biggest reasons couples discontinue IVF prematurely, even when medical chances are still good."

Uterus–mind connection

Emerging research suggests that the brain and the reproductive system are in constant dialogue, a connection that stress can potentially strain. "We now know the brain and uterus talk to each other more than we once believed," Dr Anand explained. "Newer studies show that extreme stress may tighten uterine blood flow or affect the lining’s receptivity. Again — not enough to 'block' a pregnancy, but enough to make the environment less ideal," she added.

Managing the load: practical solutions

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The good news for career-driven individuals is that perfection is not a prerequisite for pregnancy. Dr Anand offered a reassuring perspective on the reality of modern life: "If [a stress-free life] were true, nobody in modern workplaces would ever have babies! The goal isn’t to eliminate stress — it’s to manage it so your body isn’t constantly overwhelmed."

To mitigate the impact of a demanding job, Dr Anand recommended:

⦿ A fixed sleep schedule to regulate circadian rhythms.

⦿ Short relaxation breaks during the workday.

⦿ Breathing exercises and light movement like walking or yoga.

⦿ Reducing multitasking to lower cognitive load.

⦿ Coordinated leave: Taking short leaves during retrieval or transfer weeks.

Advocating for yourself

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Dr Anand shared that honesty with medical providers is key to tailoring a plan that fits a busy life: "I always tell my patients: Your mind deserves the same care as your ovaries and uterus during IVF. We may adjust medication schedules, recommend lifestyle support, or advise you on when to take on lighter duties. Some workplaces are surprisingly supportive once they understand what you’re going through."

She also encouraged patients to view IVF as a holistic journey rather than just a medical procedure: "Stress doesn’t 'kill' IVF success, but it can slow the process, overwhelm you emotionally, and reduce your resilience during treatment," she concludes. "If your job is high-pressure, don’t blame yourself — but do permit yourself to slow down a little during IVF. Sometimes the smallest lifestyle shifts give the biggest boost to treatment outcomes."

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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