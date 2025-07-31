Age and IVF: Fertility expert explains what’s different in your 30s and your 40s

When it comes to fertility, several differences emerge between a woman's 30s and 40s. These differences highlight the importance of considering fertility options, such as egg freezing or IVF (in vitro fertilization) earlier in life, especially for women who plan to conceive later. Also read | IVF vs IUI: What's the difference, which is better for you or more affordable? Gynecologist explains pros and cons IVF has been helpful even in cases where a natural pregnancy is medically not possible.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Kanika Sharma, fertility specialist at Birla Fertility and IVF, West Delhi, said, “Age is among the most determinative influences on fertility, and it profoundly impacts both method and success of IVF. Assisted reproduction brings promise to every age, but the experience and outcome can vary widely between a woman's 30s and 40s.”

IVF in your 30s: Time is on your side

Women in their late 20s or early 30s are likely to possess a better ovarian reserve and egg quality, which means greater IVF success rates, she said. “A study by CCRM showed that at the age of 30, almost 70 percent of a woman's eggs are chromosomally normal. This rate drops to nearly 60 percent by the age of 35. With healthier eggs, there are higher chances of successful fertilisation, implantation, and a full-term pregnancy in this age group,” Dr Sharma explained.

“The majority of women in their 30s also react more consistently to ovarian stimulation, needing smaller doses of medication and less IVF procedures. Risks like miscarriage, gestational diabetes, or chromosomal aberration are relatively lower during this period, thus making the entire process less complicated,” Dr Sharma added.

IVF in your 40s: A more nuanced path

By the age of 40, a woman's fertility picture changes significantly, she added. “The reserve of the ovaries decreases, in both numbers and quality. Only approximately 35 percent of eggs are chromosomally normal at age 40, as per the CCRM study. Not only is conception less likely, but it also heightens the risk of early pregnancy loss and chromosomal defects like Down syndrome,” according to Dr Sharma.

Women in their 40s tend to have lower levels of AMH, fewer antral follicles, and might need more aggressive stimulation cycles, she said. Women over the age of 40 are also predisposed to conditions such as hypertension, preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, and premature delivery, Dr Sharma added.

“IVF tends to be associated with higher medication doses, increased monitoring, and can incorporate adjunct therapies like growth hormone supplementation or preimplantation genetic testing (PGT-A). Donor eggs may sometimes provide a more successful route to pregnancy,” he said.

Knowledge enables choice

Dr Sharma concluded, “The journey to parenthood is highly individual. For some, the 30s are a window of opportunity and greater success. For others in their 40s, IVF is still a viable option with the proper model of care and medical support. The secret is early evaluation, well-informed choices, and a treatment plan fit for your own distinctive reproductive picture.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.