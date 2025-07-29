IVF vs IUI: What's the difference, which is better for you or more affordable? Gynecologist explains pros and cons

Are you not being able to get pregnant after years of trying? You might have come across Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) or In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) – both methods of reproductive assistance. While they are meant to make it easier for you and your partner to get pregnant, they both have pros and cons, and a doctor can walk you through what makes the most sense for you, your partner and your unique situation. Also read | World IVF Day: Experts share how sperm freezing is giving men more control over fertility and fatherhood According to an obstetrician-gynecologist, IUI is less invasive, more affordable, and often the starting option for mild infertility, while IVF is reserved for more complex cases and yields higher success rates per attempt. (Freepik)

But if you are stressed or confused about these fertility treatments or undecided about seeing a fertility expert, Dr Neelam Suri, senior consultant, obstetrics and gynaecology, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle what you need to know about these two popular options for people trying to conceive.

She said, “For individuals and couples facing challenges with conception, Intrauterine Insemination (IUI) and In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) are two of the most common assisted reproductive technologies. While both aim to increase the chance of pregnancy, they differ significantly in procedure, invasiveness, cost, and ideal candidates.”

What is IUI?

Explaing how it is less invasive than IVF and a relatively quick procedure, Dr Suri said, “IUI is a relatively simple procedure where prepared sperm is placed directly into the uterus around the time of ovulation. This process is less invasive and typically less costly than IVF, with success rates per cycle ranging from 10–20 percent depending on factors like age and fertility diagnosis. IUI is often ideal for cases of unexplained infertility, mild male factor infertility, or issues with cervical mucus. It is commonly the first-line treatment due to its lower physical and financial demands. Medications to stimulate ovulation may be used alongside IUI, but this can slightly increase the risk of multiple pregnancies, such as twins.”

What is IVF?

In contrast, IVF is a more complex process involving ovarian stimulation, egg retrieval, fertilization of eggs in a laboratory, and subsequent embryo transfer into the uterus, Dr Suri said, and added: “IVF is recommended when there are more significant fertility barriers, such as blocked fallopian tubes, endometriosis, severe male factor infertility, advanced maternal age, or when several cycles of IUI have failed. Success rates for IVF are considerably higher, often 40–50 percent per cycle for women under 35, but decrease with age.”

IUI vs IVF pros and cons

According to Dr Suri, 'the cost per IVF cycle is substantially higher than IUI, and the process is both physically and emotionally demanding, involving more clinic visits, injections, and potential side effects from hormonal medications'.

Dr Suri explained, “Both treatments carry some risk of multiple pregnancies and potential side effects from fertility medications, but IVF allows more control (for example, with single embryo transfer, the risk of multiples can be minimized). Deciding which path is right depends on age, underlying diagnosis, prior fertility history, financial considerations, and the urgency of results. Fertility specialists tailor recommendations based on diagnostic findings and personal preferences, sometimes starting with IUI in simpler cases or turning directly to IVF for more complex or urgent scenarios.”

In summary, according to Dr Suri, IUI is 'less invasive, more affordable, and often the starting option for mild infertility’, while IVF is ‘reserved for more complex cases and yields higher success rates per attempt, balancing greater investment with increased chance of conception’. Ultimately, the choice between IUI and IVF depends on individual circumstances, medical history, and personal preferences, and consulting with a fertility specialist can help determine the best course of treatment for each couple.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.