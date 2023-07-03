Cancer is characterised by the abnormal growth and division of cells in the body, which can form tumours or invade nearby tissues and there are numerous types of cancer, each with its own unique characteristics and treatment approaches but can have devastating effects on individuals and their families, causing physical, emotional and financial challenges. However, advancements in medical research and technology have led to improved diagnosis, treatment and survival rates for many types of cancer where prevention and early detection play a crucial role in fighting against cancer, emphasising the importance of healthy lifestyle choices, regular screenings and awareness of risk factors.

Cancer can occur at any time or age; symptoms and warning signs to look out for (Shutterstock)

Support networks, medical professionals and research institutions tirelessly work towards finding better treatments and ultimately, a cure for this disease but the battle against cancer requires a collective effort from individuals, communities and organisations to raise awareness, support those affected and contribute to ongoing research efforts, with the ultimate goal of eradicating cancer and improving the quality of life for those impacted by it. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vikram Vora, Medical Director at Indian Subcontinent – International SOS, shared, “Cancer can indeed occur at any time or age, although the risk generally increases with age. It's essential to be aware of the risks whether they be genetic or related to lifestyle.”

He advised, “Vulnerable individuals must be aware of the symptoms and signs of cancer so that they can seek early medical intervention. Some common symptoms and warning signs like unexplained weight loss, fatigue, changes in skin colour, persistent pain, changes in bowel or bladder habits, unusual bleeding, difficulty swallowing or persistent indigestion, changes in a cough or hoarseness, lumps or thickening are associated with cancer and could indicate malignancies. These abnormalities can occur at any age and not gender-specific. Regular check-ups and screenings can help detect cancer early, when there is a high likelihood of a favourable response to treatment.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Dr (Prof) Vijay Patil, Consultant - Medical Oncology at PD Hinduja Hospital and MRC in Mumbai, echoed that cancer is a disease that can occur at any time or age, though it is commonly known to affect older individuals. He said, “It is important to understand that cancer does not discriminate based on age, gender or lifestyle choices. While certain factors such as exposure to harmful chemicals, smoking and poor dietary habits can contribute to the development of cancer, there are cases where people with no known risk factors have also been diagnosed with the disease. Early detection and regular screening are crucial in detecting cancer in its early stages, regardless of age, and can significantly improve outcomes for patients.”

He too highlighted that the common symptoms and warning signs of cancer include unexplained weight loss, persistent fatigue, changes in bowel or bladder habits, difficulty swallowing, persistent coughing or hoarseness, unusual bleeding or discharge, lumps or thickening in the breast or other body parts, unexplained pain and fever. He concluded, “It is important to note that these symptoms are not exclusive to cancer and could also be due to other medical conditions. If you experience any of these symptoms for an extended period, it is recommended that you see a healthcare professional for further evaluation. Early detection and treatment can improve the chances of successful cancer treatment.”