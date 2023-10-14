In the era of cutting-edge technology, 20-liter water cans still remain our go-to product for our most basic need – drinking water. If you are also someone who depends on water cans for your daily hydration, we have some bad news for you - not only is drinking water from water cans bad for your health in the long run but they are also extremely toxic for our environment. Cancer to diabetes or reduced sperm count: Major health risks of water cans that will make you ditch them now (File Photo)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vijender Reddy, Co-Founder and CEO of DrinkPrime, highlighted reasons why you should ditch these plastic water cans for good -

Major Concern #1: The environmental impact of plastic

Plastic is infamous for its non-degradable properties, persisting in the environment for centuries without breaking down. Disposing of these water containers frequently results in pollution of landfills and aquatic ecosystems, posing threats to wildlife and natural balance. Furthermore, plastic production contributes to greenhouse gas emissions, accelerating climate change. This raises an important question: Why choose plastic water cans that contribute to the ever-growing mountain of plastic waste each year?

Major concern #2: Plastic and human health

Let’s look at some of the harmful side effects of prolonged usage of plastic water cans that you might have already read about. If not, reading this might make you switch to water purifiers immediately. The biggest threat to human health is chemicals from the plastic leaching into your water over time and entering your bloodstream. This process is especially accelerated when these water cans are exposed to sunlight for long periods. We all know or have witnessed water cans being transported in open vehicles or stored in shops under direct sunlight. Note - This still applies to the cans that are labeled “BPA free”

3: Major health risks caused by plastic water cans

Using plastic water cans can lead to serious health problems. The top concerns are digestive issues and hormone disruption, which can increase the risk of conditions like cancer and PCOS.

a) Impact on the Immune System: Drinking water from plastic water cans can disrupt our immune system as the chemicals from the plastic are ingested and can disturb the body's immune functions.

b) Dioxin Production: Exposing plastic water cans to sunlight can release a harmful toxin called dioxin, which, if consumed, may increase the risk of breast cancer.

c) Liver Cancer and Reduced Sperm Count: Plastic water cans may contain a chemical called phthalates, and consuming water from them can potentially lead to liver cancer and a decrease in sperm count. We can't always be certain how things cause cancer. Some studies suggest that substances like BPA, which can enter your bloodstream, may take a long time to harm your cells.

d) BPA Generation: Plastic water cans can generate a chemical called Bisphenol A (BPA), which mimics estrogen and can contribute to various health problems like diabetes, obesity, fertility issues, behavioral problems and early puberty in girls. This is why it is advisable to avoid storing and drinking water from plastic water cans.

Tips for clean drinking water:

So, why risk it? Why expose yourself and your family to something that could be harmful? Vijender Reddy suggested some eco-friendly solutions for clean drinking water -

Prioritise Safety: It's wiser to err on the side of caution. Even if we're uncertain about potential risks, it's better to avoid things that might be harmful and choose safer alternatives. Reduce Plastic Exposure: While eliminating plastic is challenging since it's everywhere, the aim is to minimise our exposure to it as much as possible. Eco-Friendly Choices: Opt for environmentally-friendly alternatives, especially in everyday plastic use. Many have already switched to cloth bags and metal bottles, so why not extend this practice to drinking water? Health Protection: Making eco-conscious choices not only safeguards the environment but also the well-being of ourselves and our loved ones. Choose Customised Water Purifiers: Consider customised water purifiers that address concerns related to plastic water cans while ensuring a constant supply of clean, safe and healthy drinking water.

