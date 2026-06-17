Can't stop overthinking? These 6 yoga breathing techniques can help calm your mind in just minutes

Work stress has become a constant part of modern life. Long working hours, continuous screen exposure, lack of movement, irregular sleep cycles, and mental overload often leave people feeling anxious, distracted, and emotionally exhausted. While many look for complex solutions to manage stress, one of the most effective tools already exists within the body, the breath. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Saurabh Bothra, yoga expert and co-founder of Habuild, shared breathing practices that can calm the nervous system and restore mental balance.

These 6 yoga breathing techniques can help calm your mind in just minutes.(Pexel)

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​Also read | Yoga expert shares relaxing 10-minute bedtime yoga routine for better sleep and stress relief

1. Deep belly breathing

Saurabh said, “Many people unknowingly breathe from the chest, especially during stressful situations. This keeps the body in a heightened state of tension. Deep belly breathing encourages fuller oxygen intake and promotes relaxation.” Sit comfortably, place one hand on your stomach, and inhale deeply through your nose while allowing your stomach to expand. Exhale slowly and gently. Practicing this for a few minutes can help reduce mental restlessness and create an immediate sense of calm.

2. Box breathing

Saurabh highlights that box breathing is a simple and effective technique often used to improve concentration and emotional control. The practice involves inhaling for four counts, holding the breath for four counts, exhaling for four counts, and holding again for four counts before repeating the cycle. This rhythmic breathing pattern helps stabilise the mind and can be especially useful during high-pressure work situations, presentations, or mentally demanding days.

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Box breathing is a simple and effective technique often used to improve concentration and emotional control. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} 3. Anulom vilom (alternate nostril breathing) {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. Anulom vilom (alternate nostril breathing) {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} According to Saurabh, Anulom Vilom is one of the most widely practiced yogic breathing exercises for mental clarity and balance. The technique involves inhaling through one nostril and exhaling through the other in an alternating pattern. This controlled breathing practice is believed to help balance the nervous system and reduce anxiety. Regular practice may support better focus, emotional calmness, and mental clarity. 4. Bhramari pranayama {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Saurabh, Anulom Vilom is one of the most widely practiced yogic breathing exercises for mental clarity and balance. The technique involves inhaling through one nostril and exhaling through the other in an alternating pattern. This controlled breathing practice is believed to help balance the nervous system and reduce anxiety. Regular practice may support better focus, emotional calmness, and mental clarity. 4. Bhramari pranayama {{/usCountry}}

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Bhramari, also known as humming bee breathing, is highly effective in calming an overactive mind. The practice involves taking a deep inhale and creating a soft humming sound while exhaling. The vibrations produced during the humming process help relax the mind and reduce internal mental noise. This technique can be particularly beneficial after long screen hours, stressful meetings, or emotionally draining workdays.

Relaxation breathing can help calm the body before bedtime or during moments of anxiety. (Unsplash)

5. 4-6 relaxation breathing

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Stress and poor sleep are often closely connected. “Relaxation breathing can help calm the body before bedtime or during moments of anxiety. The technique is simple: inhale for four counts and exhale for six counts,” highlighted Saurabh. The longer exhalation naturally signals the body to relax. Consistent practice may help improve sleep quality, emotional resilience, and overall stress management.

6. Morning breath awareness

Not every breathing practice needs to be structured or technical. Simply sitting quietly for a few minutes each morning and observing the breath without distraction can create a noticeable shift in mental clarity and awareness. In today’s fast-paced world, the biggest challenge is often not a lack of information but lack of consistency. Small daily practices can create meaningful long-term changes when followed regularly.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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