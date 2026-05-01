Cardiac surgeon explains why smoking is the ‘single most dangerous thing’ for the heart: ‘It’s the combustion…’

It is a rare soul in the contemporary world who remains unaware of the statement, “Smoking is injurious to health.” However, while one may assume that the ill-effects of the extremely popular habit might be limited to the lungs, that is far from the truth, according to Dr Jeremy London.

Smoking is not just harmful for the lungs but also for the heart and other organs. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on April 30, the board-certified heart surgeon with more than 25 years of experience stated, “Smoking could be the single worst thing you can do for your entire body. It affects your lungs, your heart, your brain, and your kidneys.”

The reason for the harmful effects of smoking is not just the nicotine present in cigarettes and other tobacco-based smoking products. “It’s the combustion that really causes the problem,” shared Dr London. “When you light up a cigarette, you're inhaling over 7,000 toxins, 80 of which are proven to cause cancer.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Now, don't be fooled because smoking anything, marijuana and vaping, is also dangerous. But it's really these toxins that drive most of the problems,” he continued, before breaking down the damage from smoking individually. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Now, don't be fooled because smoking anything, marijuana and vaping, is also dangerous. But it's really these toxins that drive most of the problems,” he continued, before breaking down the damage from smoking individually. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Carcinogens {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Carcinogens {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The carcinogens present in cigarettes can actually change the DNA of the cells, cautioned Dr London. Along with the mutation of key genes, it also drives up the risk of cancer in the lungs, bladder, pancreas, and oesophagus. 2. Oxidative stress {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The carcinogens present in cigarettes can actually change the DNA of the cells, cautioned Dr London. Along with the mutation of key genes, it also drives up the risk of cancer in the lungs, bladder, pancreas, and oesophagus. 2. Oxidative stress {{/usCountry}}

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According to Dr London, smoking increases oxidative stress by putting oxygen-free radicals into the bloodstream. This drives up inflammation and damages the inner lining of the blood vessels, which leads to increased plaque formation and, in turn, increases the risk of heart attack and stroke.

3. Tar and particulate matter

The tar and particulate matter that one inhales during smoking also cause inflammation and destroy the airways. This leads to chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and the progressive loss of lung function.

4. Carbon monoxide

Carbon monoxide is a deadly gas that binds with the haemoglobin in the red blood cells, which are responsible for transporting oxygen molecules around the body. Thus, the presence of carbon monoxide in the bloodstream makes it increasingly difficult for the cardiovascular system to deliver oxygen to vital organs. This strains the heart and increases the risk of ischemia.

5. Nicotine

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According to Dr London, “Nicotine is the hook.” The substance rewires the brain, drives addiction and keeps one coming back for more exposure.

“Smoking is the perfect storm. It's addiction plus repetitive exposure to toxic chemicals,” shared the cardiac surgeon. “Our lungs are designed to move air in and out of our bodies. Anything else is dangerous.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Debapriya Bhattacharya ...Read More Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research. Read Less

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