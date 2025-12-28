Cardiac surgeon with 25 years of experience shares why he wakes up at 4 am, explains benefits of starting day early

In the hectic rush to reach broader life goals, whether career or personal, life can sometimes feel overwhelming, leaving you stuck in the same monotonous routine, unsure how to move forward. But there's an innovative hack to break free from this vicious cycle. When you wake up early, you have better clairty. (Picture credit: Freepik)

ALSO READ: Want to ditch morning coffee and tea: Nutritionist shares 5 healthier drinks to start your day

Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiovascular surgeon with over 25 years of clinical experience, took to his Instagram on December 28 to recommend getting up early as a way to reclaim your sense of control. Often, life can be so stressful that you may feel like your grip on calm and focus has slipped away. But with some lifestyle tweaks, you can regain the momentum. The cardiologist wakes up as early as 4 am and reveals the many benefits.

Wake up early as a reset

Dr London highly suggested, based on his own personal experience, that waking early helps a lot, especially in rediscovering lost momentum. Waking up early also allows you to set the tone for the rest of the day. When you start your day on a positive note, it creates a ripple effect, and the rest of the day goes well too.



“If you are in a rut, if life isn't moving in the direction you hoped or if you feel like you have lost momentum, waking up early can be quiet reset. Early mornings restore agency," he said. "When you wake up early, you are no longer reacting to the world. You are deciding how the day begins; that first decision creates momentum.” When you wake up early, you also break the inertia, and this little tweak helps to get out of the cycle.

Discipline the night before

So waking up early has a two-pronged effect. Along with your morning, your previous night's routine also gets decluttered. The cardiologist revealed that distractions become fewer because you know you need to get up early.

“Waking up early also requires discipline the night before. You stop chasing distractions. You go to bed with intention. You begin organising your life around priorities instead of impulses," he added. And by distractions, it means binge-watching or doomscrolling aimlessly before bed. Now your priorities naturally shift. With a healthy sleep routine, your other habits also become healthier.

Power of early mornings

The cardiologist treated the early morning as ‘sacred’ because it offered a window of calm without any noise. It is a productive time during which you can focus on meaningful work, plan your day and act accordingly so that you can get closer to your goals.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.