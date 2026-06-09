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Cardiologist says heart disease is not just about ‘cholesterol’; reveals the real drivers behind it

Heart disease is often blamed on cholesterol alone, but a cardiologist says the reality is more complex, involving inflammation, lifestyle and blood flow.

Updated on: Jun 09, 2026 06:14 pm IST
By Akanksha Agnihotri
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Heart disease is often reduced to a single villain: cholesterol. But emerging medical understanding suggests the reality is far more complex, shaped by inflammation, lifestyle, and metabolic health. Cardiologist Dr Jack Wolfson breaks down in his June 8 Instagram post what actually drives heart disease beyond the common myth. (Also read: Woman who lost 35 kg in a year reveals 6 ‘boring’ habits that actually worked: ‘Not eating dinner with my family’ )

Heart disease is more than just cholesterol

Heart disease isn’t just caused by cholesterol, says Dr Jack Wolfson.(Shutterstock)

“Most people think heart disease is all about cholesterol, but cholesterol isn’t the root problem,” says Dr Wolfson. According to him, the real drivers behind cardiovascular disease are more complex and often overlooked.

Dr. Wolfson explains that inflammation, abnormal clotting, and poor circulation play a significant role in heart health. Rather than focusing only on cholesterol levels, he emphasizes looking at how the cardiovascular system functions as a whole.

He highlights two enzymes, nattokinase and serrapeptase, which he describes as supporting cardiovascular health at a deeper level.

Enzymes that may support circulation and reduce inflammation

Explaining how both work together, Wolfson says: “Nattokinase helps manage fibrin in circulation, while serrapeptase helps clear inflammation and damaged tissue. Together, they support healthier blood flow and blood vessels.”

However, he stresses that this approach is not about treating lab numbers alone. “It’s about giving your body what it needs and removing what it doesn’t,” he says.

Wolfson concludes that such approaches may be considered by individuals with known cardiovascular conditions, but emphasizes the importance of a broader view of heart health.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Akanksha Agnihotri

Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas.

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