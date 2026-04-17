Cardiologist with 20 years of experience warns past pregnancy complications can increase risk of heart disease in women

Heart disease in women often tells a quieter, more easily ignored story – one that makes it far more dangerous. Unlike the dramatic symptoms typically associated with cardiac events, warning signs in women tend to be subtle, frequently dismissed as stress, fatigue, or anxiety, leading to delayed diagnosis and treatment.

Subtle symptoms of heart disease should not be ignored.

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But the risk isn’t defined by symptoms alone. Beyond familiar markers like blood pressure and cholesterol, a woman’s medical history – including past pregnancy-related complications – can quietly shape her long-term heart health, making awareness and early intervention all the more critical.

Dr Sanjay Bhojraj, an interventional cardiologist and functional medicine expert with over 20 years of experience, is highlighting the critical need to recognise and address early heart-related symptoms – along with underlying conditions that can significantly elevate a woman’s risk of cardiovascular disease.

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{{^usCountry}} In an Instagram video shared on April 16, the cardiologist explains, “Some women have less than a one percent chance of a heart attack in their lifetime. Others have nearly 20 percent. The scary part? Most don’t know which one they are.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In an Instagram video shared on April 16, the cardiologist explains, “Some women have less than a one percent chance of a heart attack in their lifetime. Others have nearly 20 percent. The scary part? Most don’t know which one they are.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in women {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Heart disease is the No. 1 cause of death in women {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Bhojraj points out that heart disease, not cancer, remains the leading cause of death among women, and the most alarming part is that many may already be living with it without realising. Too often, the warning signs are overlooked or misunderstood.

In reality, heart disease rarely appears overnight; it develops gradually over years of neglect. It can begin subtly, with persistent fatigue brushed off as everyday tiredness, or mild chest tightness dismissed as stress or anxiety – signals that are easy to ignore, but critical not to.

The cardiologist highlights, “Because nothing feels wrong, right? You’re just tired. A little more winded than you used to be. Noticing that random chest tightness you blamed on stress or anxiety. Waking up at 3 am, heart racing. So you move on.”

It’s not just heart related markers

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According to Dr Bhojraj, heart disease tends to be more fatal in women largely because its symptoms and early warning signs are so often dismissed. Subtle red flags – like blood pressure that has been quietly rising over the years or consistently borderline cholesterol levels – are frequently overlooked, allowing the condition to progress unchecked. But here’s the kicker: it’s not just these conventional markers that matter.

The cardiologist stresses that a woman’s heart health is also shaped by her pregnancy history. Complications such as preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, hypertension during pregnancy, or even an early delivery are not isolated events left in the past – they can leave a lasting imprint, significantly influencing cardiovascular risk in the years that follow.

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He explains, “Meanwhile, your blood pressure’s been creeping up for years, your cholesterol’s been ‘borderline’ since your 30s, and here’s the one almost no one told you: If you had preeclampsia, gestational diabetes, high blood pressure during pregnancy, delivered early…yeah, that counts. At that point, it’s not just ‘pregnancy stuff’ of the past. It’s a preview of your future risk.”

This is why paying attention to your body is crucial. Dismissing subtle symptoms doesn’t make them disappear – it only allows the condition to worsen over time. When recognised early, many heart issues can be managed, even reversed, and your overall risk significantly reduced with timely medical intervention and the right treatment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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