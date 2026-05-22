Celebrity dermatologist decodes 6 internet-famous beauty trends that are genuinely good for your skin

The trends in the beauty industry tend to evolve very quickly, particularly nowadays, when one skincare or makeup trend appears to become popular through social media virtually on a daily basis. Not all of these trends have positive effects on the condition of the skin. In terms of aesthetic medicine, the most crucial question regarding the trend is whether it promotes skin well-being, skin barrier protection, and healthy aging. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Aisshwarya Panddit, celebrity cosmetic doctor and founder of AuraEdge Aesthetic and Wellness, decodes social media beauty trends worth trying.

Skincare trends that actually works for the skin.(Pexel)

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1. Skin longevity over anti-ageing

“One of the best changes that has happened within the beauty industry is the shift from anti-ageing to skin longevity,” said Aisshwarya. While it was always about getting rid of all signs of ageing before they even appeared, skin longevity is all about maintaining healthy skin throughout your life. Rather than focusing on removing wrinkles and fighting against ageing at all costs, this approach aims at maintaining collagen levels, keeping the skin hydrated, protecting its barrier function, and allowing it to age in a healthier way.

2. Barrier-first skincare

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{{^usCountry}} The trend that should definitely be appreciated is the shift from products that attack the skin barrier to those that protect and repair it. Dr Aisshwarya highlighted that excessive exfoliation and using powerful actives have become a norm for many years. Now people realise that having healthy skin requires protecting its barrier function first and foremost. Actives like ceramides, soothing ingredients, peptides, and moisturisers are no longer an exception but a necessity since they allow the skin to recover rather than damage it. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The trend that should definitely be appreciated is the shift from products that attack the skin barrier to those that protect and repair it. Dr Aisshwarya highlighted that excessive exfoliation and using powerful actives have become a norm for many years. Now people realise that having healthy skin requires protecting its barrier function first and foremost. Actives like ceramides, soothing ingredients, peptides, and moisturisers are no longer an exception but a necessity since they allow the skin to recover rather than damage it. {{/usCountry}}

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Peptides are especially helpful to those who are interested in preventive skincare. (Pexel)

{{^usCountry}} 3. The emergence of peptides in skincare {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 3. The emergence of peptides in skincare {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Aisshwarya highlighted that peptides are getting quite a lot of attention this year, and rightly so. They are effective in helping improve the skin's firmness, strength, and repairing process without causing irritation, as other potent ingredients may do. Peptides are especially helpful to those who are interested in preventive skincare and a gradual improvement rather than an overnight miracle.

4. Better night skincare regimen

The nighttime regimen in skincare is no longer considered secondary or optional. More and more people are becoming aware of the fact that the skin naturally rejuvenates itself during the nighttime. This means that certain ingredients like retinol, peptides, and hydrators tend to work better when used during nighttime. However, along with this, it is also important to know that consistency is much more valuable than using multiple products together.

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With the help of such components as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and gentler exfoliants, people can achieve improved texture. (Pexel)

5. Lighter and more breathable makeup tendencies

“Another tendency which will be relevant if taken into account correctly is the rising trend of skin first make-up and subtle, sun-kissed looks,” said Dr Aisshwarya. Lightweight tints, blushes, and radiant products usually complement the skin better than multiple layers of cosmetics, especially in hot environments. It seems that breathable cosmetics feel more comfortable and do not clog pores. Yet, it is essential not to substitute the skincare regime with any trend in makeup.

6. Glow-oriented regime without aggressive glass skin approach

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Glowing skin is one of the main priorities of women, but healthier approaches towards the "glass skin" phenomenon are increasingly popular in recent years. “With the help of such components as hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and gentler exfoliants, people can achieve improved texture, moisture level, and radiance of their skin in a healthier manner,” Dr Aisshwarya told HT Lifestyle. The point now is having naturally glowing skin, not irritated and artificial.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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