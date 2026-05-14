Parag Tyagi slams rumours about Shefali Jariwala taking anti-ageing injections before her death: ‘Doston mat karo na’

Actor Shefali Jariwala, who rose to fame with her appearance in the song Kaanta Laga, died at the age of 42 on June 27, 2025. Soon after her death, rumours began circulating on social media claiming that she had been taking anti-ageing injections and fasting, which allegedly led to a cardiac arrest. However, in a chat with Filmygyan, her husband and actor Parag Tyagi has now dismissed the rumours once and for all. Parag Tyagi talks about rumours surrounding Shefali Jariwala's death.

Parag Tyagi addresses rumours around Shefali Jariwala's death When asked if Shefali had been taking injections that helped her stay hungry for long periods, Parag denied the claims and said, “Ham log sab kuch khate hain (We eat everything). We had Chinese food the night before she passed away. Hame jarurat hi kya hai bhookhe rehne ki (Why do we even need to stay hungry?). She is the fittest at this point of time in her pure life span mein. Bhookhe rehne se muh aapka murjha jata hai (Your face becomes dull when you stay hungry).”

He further dismissed claims of Shefali taking skin-lightening glutathione and anti-ageing injections and said, “Unko aur gore hone ki kya jarurat thi? Please mujhe bhi bataiye wo kon sa injection hota hai jo young rakhta hai. Agar aaj aisa hota to Ratan Tata ji bhi zinda hote. Ek toh WhatsApp university bahut badi hogyi hai, log padhte hain par research nahi karte. Aur logon ko negative cheezen easy to sell hoti hai. Toh I would request, doston mat karo na yaar (Why would she even need to become fairer? Please tell me as well which injection keeps people young forever. If something like that really existed today, even Ratan Tata would still be alive. WhatsApp University has become too big these days — people read things but do not do any research. And negative things are easier to sell to people. So I would request everyone, friends, please don’t do this).”

About Shefali Jariwala’s death On June 27, Parag rushed Shefali to Bellevue Multispeciality Hospital. However, she was declared dead on arrival. It is believed that she died following a cardiac arrest; however, the exact cause of death has not been officially revealed yet. The Mumbai Police later sent her body for a post-mortem examination to ascertain the cause of death. After the autopsy, police officials revealed that the cause of death had been “reserved”.

Following her death, Parag started a YouTube channel titled “Shefali Parag Tyagi”, where he often shares memories with Shefali and talks about her with guests on his podcast.