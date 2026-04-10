Celebrity dietician busts top 3 kadi patta myths: Can 'miracle' curry leaves stop hair loss or aid weight loss?

Kadi patta (also called kari patta and curry leaves) has been a staple of Indian kitchens for millennia; but its transition from an aromatic garnish to a 'superfood' has birthed a wave of health claims. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Simrat Kathuria — celebrity dietician and nutrition consultant with 16 years of experience — aims to separate traditional wisdom from modern hyperbole. Also read | Health benefits of curry leaves

Do you use curry leaves for health benefits? Here is what celebrity dietician Simrat Kathuria wants you to know. (Instagram/ simratkathuria and Freepik)

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"Kadi patta functions as a minor character that supports your health journey instead of acting as your primary wellness solution," Kathuria explains. "People who expect their hair to regrow and their skin to become perfect through product use will experience disappointment," she adds.

Myth 1: The 'miracle' cure for hair loss and greying

The internet often frames curry leaves as a permanent solution for silver strands. Simrat is quick to temper these expectations, noting that while the herb is a nutritional powerhouse, it cannot rewrite your DNA.

She says, "Kadi patta contains high levels of antioxidants together with beta-carotene and vital dietary components, which include iron and amino acids. The nutrients in this product can help maintain scalp health while they potentially make hair follicles stronger, which will decrease hair loss through breakage."

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{{^usCountry}} "The belief that curry leaves can reverse grey hair stands as a prevailing myth," Simrat clarifies. "The development of premature greying results from three primary factors: genetic heritage, the ageing process, and oxidative stress. The antioxidants present in curry leaves provide a mild protection against oxidative damage, but they lack the ability to bring back lost natural pigment," Simrat adds. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "The belief that curry leaves can reverse grey hair stands as a prevailing myth," Simrat clarifies. "The development of premature greying results from three primary factors: genetic heritage, the ageing process, and oxidative stress. The antioxidants present in curry leaves provide a mild protection against oxidative damage, but they lack the ability to bring back lost natural pigment," Simrat adds. {{/usCountry}}

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The belief that curry leaves can reverse grey hair is a myth, according to Simrat Kathuria. (Representative picture: Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} Myth 2: The secret to 'flawless' skin {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Myth 2: The secret to 'flawless' skin {{/usCountry}}

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Many wellness content creators say that consuming curry leaves is a fast track to glowing skin. Simrat argues that while the leaves contribute to the 'collagen bank', they aren't an overnight fix.

"Curry leaves contain vitamin C, vitamin A, and antioxidants, which combat free radicals that cause skin ageing. The nutrients in this product help the body produce collagen, supporting better skin health," Simrat says.

However, she warns against looking for a 'magic bullet' effect: "The skin requires various factors to achieve a radiant appearance, including proper hydration, a balanced diet, sufficient sleep, and stable hormone levels. Consuming curry leaves will not deliver an instant improvement in skin appearance."

Myth 3: The 'fat-burning' digestive aid

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Of all the claims, Simrat admits that the digestive benefits are the most grounded in reality, though she clarifies the herb's role in weight management. "This is where kadi patta shines most convincingly," Simrat says, adding, "The substance contains compounds which activate digestive enzymes to enhance food digestion within the human body. The substance may decrease bloating while its mild laxative effects promote better gut health."

Regarding weight loss, she adds: "Some studies suggest that curry leaves may help control blood sugar levels and enhance lipid metabolism, which contributes to weight control. [However], the substance does not serve as a food that directly burns fat."

Strategies to use curry leaves daily

Rather than 'occasional overuse', Simrat advocates for consistency. She suggests several ways to integrate the leaves into a modern lifestyle:

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⦿ Morning ritual: Chew 5–7 fresh leaves on an empty stomach.

⦿ Infusions: Incorporate them into buttermilk, chutneys, or herbal teas.

⦿ Topical care: Apply curry leaf-infused oil to the scalp for nourishment.

⦿ Kitchen basics: Saute fresh leaves in daily meals for a consistent nutritional baseline.

"The truth exists within a state of equilibrium," Kathuria concludes. "Your health journey can benefit from curry leaves when you use them together with a nutritious diet, proper lifestyle choices, and complete care methods. The leaves do not possess magical properties because they serve as intelligent dietary elements within traditional knowledge," she adds.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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