Kari patta: A listicle for various health benefits of curry leaves

Curry leaves, also known as ‘Kari patta,’ have a distinct flavour with citrus undertones and have a unique fragrance. Due to the potent plant compounds they contain, curry leaves provide several health advantages in addition to being a varied culinary herb. Here is a look at a few benefits of curry leaves. Know various health benefits of curry leaves.(Pixabay)

Health benefits of curry leaves

Keep bodies free from disease

According to Healthline, Alkaloids, glycosides, and phenolic compounds are among the protective plant ingredients found in curry leaves. Also, chemicals like linalool, alpha-terpinene, myrcene, mahanimbine, caryophyllene, murrayanol, and alpha-pinene found in curry leaves act as antioxidants.

Antioxidants are crucial for maintaining the body's health and preventing illness.

Lowers the chances of heart disease

The risk of heart disease may be increased by factors such as elevated triglyceride and cholesterol levels. You may be able to lower some of these risk factors by including curry leaves in your diet. Curry leaf consumption may improve heart health in several ways, according to research.

Curry leaf extract, for instance, may help lower elevated triglyceride and cholesterol levels, as per a study on animals.

Can prevent Alzheimer’s disease

Curry leaves may assist in safeguarding the health of your nervous system, including your brain. Alzheimer's disease is a degenerative brain condition marked by oxidative stress symptoms and neuronal loss. Curry leaves have been shown in studies to possess compounds that may help prevent neurological diseases like Alzheimer's.

Has anti-cancer effects

Compounds found in curry leaves have strong anti-cancer properties.

Three curry extract samples from curry leaves grown in various parts of Malaysia were used in a test-tube investigation, and the results showed that they all had strong anti-cancer effects and stopped the growth of an aggressive form of breast cancer.

Curry leaf extract reduced cell viability and changed the growth of two types of breast cancer cells, according to another test-tube study. Additionally, the extract induced breast cancer cell death. Furthermore, studies conducted in test tubes have demonstrated that curry leaf extract is hazardous to cervical cancer cells.

Curry leaf extract administered orally decreased tumor growth and prevented cancer cells from spreading to the lungs in a trial involving animals with breast cancer.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.