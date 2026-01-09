Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Gynaecologist answers if it's 100 percent curable and smoking is one of the key causes

Cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer-related deaths among Indian women, but it can be prevented. In 2022, India recorded over 1.27 lakh new cases and close to 79,000 deaths each year, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)–National Institute of Cancer Prevention and Research. The disease moves quietly, often without symptoms for years. Still, the tools to stop it, vaccination, screening and early counselling are well within reach. For doctors, the message is clear: vaccinate before exposure, screen at appropriate intervals, and close the gap created by myths and hesitancy. When these three steps come together, the burden of cervical cancer can fall dramatically. Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Can the virus be transmitted non-sexually?(ADOBE STOCK)

What causes cervical cancer?

More than four out of five cervical cancer cases in India are caused by high-risk HPV (Human Papillomavirus) strains, particularly types 16 and 18, according to the National Cancer Registry Programme. "HPV is far more common than most people realise and can spread through simple skin-to-skin contact. Limiting it to sexual transmission alone is a misconception that continues to misguide families", Dr C P Dadhich, Obstetrician and Gynaecologist, CK Birla Hospitals, Jaipur, tells Health Shots.

Does the HPV vaccine stop 90% of cervical cancer?

The HPV vaccine can prevent nearly 90% of cervical cancer cases, according to the National Cancer Institute. Countries that have rolled it out widely are already seeing steep declines in precancerous lesions. "Similar efforts in Indian cities, through school outreach, community partnerships, and targeted vaccination drives, are showing encouraging results", says Dr Dadhich. Evidence indicates that once families understand the science behind the vaccine, acceptance increases naturally.

A barrier we continue to face is misinformation. "Concerns about fertility, long-term side effects or the belief that the vaccine is meant only for sexually active individuals often delay timely protection", says the obstetrician. None of these concerns is supported by scientific evidence.

Medical guidelines remain unequivocal:

• The HPV vaccine is among the safest vaccines available.

• It has no adverse impact on fertility.

• It plays a crucial role in protecting long-term reproductive and overall health.

"Direct conversations with parents, especially in school settings, have made it clear that once these questions are answered honestly and patiently, hesitancy falls sharply", says the gynaecologist. The optimal vaccination window is between 9 and 14 years, although young adults aged 26 years or younger can still benefit.

Is cervical cancer 100% curable?

Vaccination alone is not enough. Pap smears and HPV testing can identify changes many years before symptoms appear, yet screening uptake in India remains low. "By this time, the disease may already be advanced. Regular screening every three to five years is one of the simplest, most cost-effective ways to reduce mortality," says Dr Dadhich. Early changes are treatable. It is delay in diagnosis, not the disease itself, that makes cervical cancer so dangerous.

Does smoking cause HPV?

Smoking, weakened immunity, poor genital hygiene, long-term use of certain medications without medical guidance, and multiple sexual partners can increase vulnerability to HPV. Healthy habits support cervical health, but none of them substitute for vaccination or routine screening.

Is cervical cancer preventable and treatable?

India has the opportunity to reduce cervical cancer deaths by strengthening four pillars:

Expanding HPV vaccination among adolescents

Ensuring routine screening for women above 30

Building awareness at the school and community level

Creating accessible, community-driven vaccination and screening pathways

Cervical cancer is not only treatable, but it is also largely preventable. "Every girl vaccinated, every woman screened, and every myth corrected brings us closer to a future where this cancer no longer claims the lives of Indian women", says the doctor.

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)