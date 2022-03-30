‘Challenge your body’: Mini Mathur speaks of her fitness journey

Mini Mathur is a fitness enthusiast. The actor, Television host and model, keeps speaking of her fitness journey on her Instagram profile. From sharing pictures of herself engrossed in various fitness positions to talking about the many benefits of pushing your body and mind and achieving the fitness level, Mini’s Instagram profile is replete with posts focused on the goodness of fitness. Mini also loves to motivate her fans to start taking up their fitness seriously.

Mini, on Wednesday, scurried through her fitness albums and churned out a set of pictures of herself engrossed in her fitness routines. One of the pictures featured Mini acing the tree pose, but with a twist. In the picture, Mini, dressed in a white T-shirt and a pair of black trousers, can be seen balancing her body on her one foot with her arms wide open above her head. In another picture, mini, with a little help from her fitness supervisor can be seen in the process of performing a headstand. The last snippet of the lot features a short timelapse video of Mini with her friends working out together with the picturesque landscape of Himachal Pradesh in the backdrop. The video also features Mini’s friend and colleague from the film industry Sayani Gupta.

With the pictures and the video, Mini spoke about her fitness journey and the need of challenging the body. “I’ve been working on my fitness journey for years.. but sometimes you need to make choices that are uncomfortable, off routine to find your center and break habits that hold you back. To challenge your body is a wonderful thing because when it starts working in unison with your mind and your heart.. it’s magic,” read an excerpt of her post. She also thanked her fitness trainer Mihir Jogh for pushing her to newer challenges.

Workout helps in controlling the weight and staying healthy and fit. It also helps in boosting energy, improving flexibility and promoting better sleep.