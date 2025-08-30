Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's top 6 Jain recipes without onion, garlic and potato: Delicious Jain pav bhaji, amazing seekh kebab

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shared 'delicious Jain recipes you won't believe are onion-and-garlic-free' in the November 27, 2024 blog on his website. He wrote, “Say goodbye to boring food and get ready to be amazed by these vibrant Jain recipes that prove you can enjoy delicious meals while staying true to Jain culture... if you thought Jain food was boring or limited, get ready to be amazed.” Also read | Chef Sanjeev Kapoor's 5 high protein veg recipes for fitness enthusiasts: South Indian beetroot quinoa pachadi to salad Chef Sanjeev Kapoor shares recipes that are all onion and garlic free. (YouTube/ Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana)

Chef Sanjeev Kapoor explained that the Jain cooking style 'intentionally excludes root and underground vegetables like potatoes, garlic, and onions to protect tiny insects and microorganisms and focuses on fresh, seasonal ingredients and a sprinkle of creativity'.

He shared recipes for Jain pakoda (crispy, golden fritters made with cabbage), street food classics like Jain pav bhaji and dabeli, as well as corn tamatar nu shaak (a vibrant and tangy curry that combines sweet corn and juicy tomatoes), Jain seekh kebab (it use a mix of veggies like carrots, beans, and peas, seasoned with traditional herbs and spices) and a rich and creamy mix vegetable makhani.

1. Jain pakoda

⦿ Ingredients

1 small cabbage, thinly shredded

1 cup gram flour (besan)

2 tbsps rice flour

2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves

1 tsp sugar

¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)

1 tsp red chilli powder

½ tsp crushed black peppercorns

1 tsp lemon juice

Salt to taste

2 tsps oil + for deep frying

Jain green chutney to serve

⦿ Method

1. Take cabbage in a large bowl. Add gram flour, rice flour, coriander leaves, sugar, asafoetida, red chilli powder, crushed black peppercorns, lemon juice, salt, and oil and mix well. Add ½ cup water and mix till a thick mixture is formed.

2. Heat sufficient oil in a kadai. Gently slide in small portions of the mixture and deep fry till golden brown and crisp. Drain on an absorbent paper.

3. Arrange the pakodas on a serving plate and serve hot with Jain green chutney.

2. Jain pav bhaji

⦿ Ingredients

2 large raw bananas, boiled, peeled and mashed

1½ tbsps ghee

1 tsp cumin seeds

1 medium green capsicum, chopped

Salt to taste

1½ tbsps red chilli paste

¼ tsp turmeric powder

½ tsp red chilli powder

1 tbsp pav bhaji masala

2 small tomatoes, finely chopped

1½ tbsps butter + for garnish

2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves + for garnish

¼ cup boiled green peas

Buttered pavs to serve

Salad to serve

⦿ Method

1. Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add cumin seeds and let them change colour. Add green capsicum and sauté for 2-3 minutes. Add salt and mix well.

2. Add red chilli paste, mix and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the boiled raw bananas and mix till well combined.

3. Add turmeric powder, red chilli powder, pav bhaji masala and mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

4. Add tomatoes, mix and cook for 3-4 minutes. Add ¾ cup water, mix and cook for 3-4 minutes.

5. Add butter, coriander leaves, green peas and adjust salt and mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

6. Lightly mash the mixture with the back of a spoon. Switch the heat off.

7. Transfer the mixture into a serving bowl. Garnish with butter and coriander leaves.

8. Serve hot with buttered pavs and salad.

3. Jain dabeli

⦿ Ingredients

4 medium raw bananas, boiled, peeled and mashed

8 pavs

2 tbsps dabeli masala

2 tbsps oil

½ tsp turmeric powder

2 tsps red chilli powder

Salt to taste

2 tsps castor sugar

2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves + to sprinkle

Desiccated coconut to sprinkle

Masala peanuts as required

Fresh pomegranate pearls to sprinkle + to serve

Date and tamarind chutney for applying

Butter for toasting

Sev as required

⦿ Method

1. Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add dabeli masala, turmeric powder, red chilli powder, and mix well. Add ⅓ cup water and mix. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

2. Add mashed raw banana and mix till well combined.

3. Add salt, castor sugar and coriander leaves and mix well. Transfer the mixture in a wide shallow bowl. Spread it evenly, sprinkle desiccated coconut, masala peanuts, coriander leaves and pomegranate pearls.

4. Make slits in the pavs without cutting it through. Apply some date and tamarind chutney and stuff it generously with the dabeli mixture and spread it evenly.

5. Heat some butter in a non-stick tawa. Place the dabelis on it and toast for 2-3 minutes on low-medium heat. Flip and toast the other side for 2-3 minutes as well.

6. Press the open edges of the dabeli on to some sev. Serve hot with some masala peanuts and pomegranate pearls.

4. Jain corn tamatar nu shaak

⦿ Ingredients

1 corn on the cob

4 medium tomatoes, roughly chopped

Gravy

2-3 tbsps oil

1 inch cinnamon stick

4-5 cloves

4-5 black peppercorns

1 dried red chilli

1 tbsp melon seeds

1 tbsp roasted unsalted peanuts, peeled

¼ tsp turmeric powder

Salt to taste

Tempering

2 medium tomatoes, finely chopped

2 tbsps oil

1 tsp cumin seeds

¼ tsp asafoetida (hing)

1 medium green capsicum, finely chopped

2-3 green chillies, chopped

1 tsp coriander powder

½ tsp garam masala powder

1 tsp cumin powder

¼ tsp chaat masala

½ tsp red chilli powder

½ cup grated cottage cheese (paneer)

Salt to taste

1 tsp sugar

2 tbsps fresh cream

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

1 tsp dried fenugreek leaves (kasuri methi)

1 tsp lemon juice

1½ tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves

Fresh coriander sprig for garnish

Paranthe to serve

⦿ Method

1. Roast the corn on the cob on direct flame till well charred from all sides.

2. Place the corn on the worktop and remove the corn kernels with the help of a knife. Put the corn kernels into a blender jar. Blend to a coarse paste.

3. Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add cinnamon stick, cloves, black peppercorns, and dried red chilli and sauté for a few seconds.

4. Add tomatoes and mix well. Cook till soft and pulpy.

5. Add melon seeds and roasted peanuts and mix well. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

6. Add turmeric powder and salt and mix well. Add ½ cup water, mix and cook for 2-3 minutes.

7. Switch the heat off, discard the cinnamon stick and allow the mixture to cool slightly. Put the mixture into a blender jar and blend to a fine paste.

8. For the tempering, heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add cumin seeds and asafoetida and mix well.

9. Add green capsicum and mix, cook for 1-2 minutes. Add green chillies, and tomatoes and mix well. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

10. Add blended paste, mix and cook for 1 minute. Add blended corn mixture and mix well. Add 1 cup water and mix.

11. Add coriander powder, garam masala powder, cumin powder, chaat masala, and red chilli powder and mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

12. Add cottage cheese and mix. Add salt, sugar and fresh cream and mix well.

13. Add green cardamom powder, dried fenugreek leaves and lemon juice and mix well. Add coriander leaves, mix and switch the heat off.

14. Transfer the mixture into a serving bowl. Garnish with coriander sprig. Serve hot with paranthe.

5. Jain seekh kebab

⦿ Ingredients

3-4 medium raw bananas, boiled, peeled and mashed

4 tbsps oil

2-3 green chillies, finely chopped

½ cup finely chopped cabbage

¼ tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp red chilli powder

¼ tsp chaat masala

Salt to taste

¼ tsp green cardamom powder

4-5 raisins (kismis)

2 tbsps chopped fresh coriander leaves

1 tbsp finely chopped fresh mint leaves

2 tbsps roasted gram flour

Cabbage salad to serve

Jain green chutney to serve

Fresh mint leaves for garnish

Lemon wedges to serve

⦿ Method

1. Heat 1 tbsp oil in a non-stick pan.

2. Add green chillies and cabbage and mix well. Add turmeric powder and mix well. Cook for 1 minute. Take the pan off the heat and allow to cool slightly.

3. Take boiled raw banana in a large bowl, add the cabbage mixture, red chilli powder, chaat masala, salt, green cardamom powder, raisins, coriander leaves, mint leaves, and roasted gram flour and mix till well combined.

4. Dip your fingers in some water and take a portion of the mixture and spread it on to a satay stick and shape it like a seekh.

5. Heat remaining oil in a non-stick pan. Place the seekh on it and cook for 3-4 minutes, rotating the seekh in between till golden brown on all sides.

6. Arrange the seekhs on a serving plate, garnish with mint leaves and serve hot with salad, Jain green chutney, and lemon wedges.

6. Jain mix vegetable makhani

⦿ Ingredients

10-12 small cauliflower florets, boiled and drained

6-8 French beans, cut into 1 inch pieces, blanched and drained

¼ cup boiled green peas

1 medium raw banana, boiled, peeled and cut into1 inch cubes

2 tbsps oil

5-6 black peppercorns

1 inch cinnamon stick

2-3 cloves

3 green cardamoms

1 tbsp red chilli paste

2 cups fresh tomato puree

Salt to taste

¼ tsp turmeric powder

¼ cup coconut cream

1 tsp sugar

1 tbsp butter

¼ tsp dried fenugreek leaves powder

Fresh coriander leaves for garnish

⦿ Method

1. Heat oil in a non-stick pan. Add black peppercorns, cinnamon stick, cloves, green cardamoms, and mix well. Cook till fragrant.

2. Add red chilli paste, mix and cook for 1-2 minutes. Add tomato puree, mix and cook till the oil separates.

3. Add salt, turmeric powder and mix well. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

4. Stir in the coconut cream and cook for 1-2 minutes.

5. Add sugar and mix, cook till it melts. Add cauliflower, French beans, green peas, and raw bananas and mix well. Cook for 2-3 minutes.

6. Add butter and mix well. Cook for 1-2 minutes.

7. Add dried fenugreek leaves powder and mix well. Transfer into a serving bowl.

8. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves. Serve hot.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.