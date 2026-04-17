Chennai construction worker builds ripped abs with carbs and 5-day gym: No idli-dosa diet to white rice in all 3 meals
The construction worker attributes his physique to a simple lifestyle – hard work, consistent sleep, basic nutrition and avoiding steroids and diet fads.
In an era of expensive gym memberships and complex supplement stacks, a 'young construction worker' from Chennai is proving that functional strength can reach a whole new level. Content creator Jayachandran Tamilarasan highlighted the construction worker’s impressive physique in an Instagram video posted on April 16. Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach: ‘Avoid idli and dosa, switch to low calorie...’
The construction worker, whose shredded frame stands in stark contrast to his demanding manual labour job, shared a surprisingly disciplined approach to both his training and his diet.
The five-day workout strategy
Despite spending his daylight hours performing gruelling physical labour, the construction worker maintains a strict five-day bodybuilding routine. His approach is methodical, targeting specific muscle groups each evening after his shift. "I do chest workout on Monday, shoulder workout on Tuesday, Wednesday is back workout, Thursday is biceps and triceps, and Friday is for leg workout," he explained.
Notably, he balances his gym efforts with the demands of his job, adding, "I don't do extreme leg workouts," likely to preserve mobility and energy for the heavy lifting required on-site.
Diet: simple carbs and zero junk
The most surprising revelation was his departure from typical South Indian staples like idli and dosa. Instead, he relies on a high-carb diet that fuels his high-output lifestyle.{{/usCountry}}
The most surprising revelation was his departure from typical South Indian staples like idli and dosa. Instead, he relies on a high-carb diet that fuels his high-output lifestyle.{{/usCountry}}
The staples? White rice, rice porridge, and red bananas. The rule? "No idli, dosa," he stated, adding, “I eat only white rice along with sambar, rasam, and curries made of beetroot, carrot, and other vegetables. I only eat white rice for all three meals. I rarely eat fruits, and have non-veg once a week. Only mutton once a week, no chicken or fish.”{{/usCountry}}
The staples? White rice, rice porridge, and red bananas. The rule? "No idli, dosa," he stated, adding, “I eat only white rice along with sambar, rasam, and curries made of beetroot, carrot, and other vegetables. I only eat white rice for all three meals. I rarely eat fruits, and have non-veg once a week. Only mutton once a week, no chicken or fish.”{{/usCountry}}
'Natural' strength over supplements{{/usCountry}}
'Natural' strength over supplements{{/usCountry}}
When questioned about the secret behind his muscle definition — specifically whether he used performance-enhancing ‘steroids’ — the construction worker was quick to dismiss the idea. He attributed his physique entirely to his 'work-eat-sleep' cycle.
"No, I don't [take steroids]," he clarified. "I eat, work and then gym; and don't follow any diet; not even whey protein," he added. He also highlighted the importance of recovery and clean living, noting that he consistently gets seven hours of sleep and avoids common vices.
A message for the public
The construction worker’s advice for improving health is rooted in simplicity and discipline. His message cuts through the noise of modern fitness trends: "Eat home-cooked food. Don't eat junk food. Avoid alcohol and smoking."
His lifestyle choices serve as a powerful reminder that while fitness is often marketed as an expensive hobby, it remains fundamentally accessible through hard work, consistent rest, and a return to basic, whole foods.
Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.
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