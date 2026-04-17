Chennai construction worker builds ripped abs with carbs and 5-day gym: No idli-dosa diet to white rice in all 3 meals

In an era of expensive gym memberships and complex supplement stacks, a 'young construction worker' from Chennai is proving that functional strength can reach a whole new level. Content creator Jayachandran Tamilarasan highlighted the construction worker’s impressive physique in an Instagram video posted on April 16. Also read | How to lose weight with South Indian diet, according to fitness coach: ‘Avoid idli and dosa, switch to low calorie...’

Content creator Jayachandran Tamilarasan spotlighted the construction worker’s shredded physique in an Instagram video. (Instagram/ fit.blog.by.jc)

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The construction worker, whose shredded frame stands in stark contrast to his demanding manual labour job, shared a surprisingly disciplined approach to both his training and his diet.

The five-day workout strategy

Despite spending his daylight hours performing gruelling physical labour, the construction worker maintains a strict five-day bodybuilding routine. His approach is methodical, targeting specific muscle groups each evening after his shift. "I do chest workout on Monday, shoulder workout on Tuesday, Wednesday is back workout, Thursday is biceps and triceps, and Friday is for leg workout," he explained.

Notably, he balances his gym efforts with the demands of his job, adding, "I don't do extreme leg workouts," likely to preserve mobility and energy for the heavy lifting required on-site.

Diet: simple carbs and zero junk

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{{^usCountry}} The most surprising revelation was his departure from typical South Indian staples like idli and dosa. Instead, he relies on a high-carb diet that fuels his high-output lifestyle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The most surprising revelation was his departure from typical South Indian staples like idli and dosa. Instead, he relies on a high-carb diet that fuels his high-output lifestyle. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The staples? White rice, rice porridge, and red bananas. The rule? "No idli, dosa," he stated, adding, “I eat only white rice along with sambar, rasam, and curries made of beetroot, carrot, and other vegetables. I only eat white rice for all three meals. I rarely eat fruits, and have non-veg once a week. Only mutton once a week, no chicken or fish.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The staples? White rice, rice porridge, and red bananas. The rule? "No idli, dosa," he stated, adding, “I eat only white rice along with sambar, rasam, and curries made of beetroot, carrot, and other vegetables. I only eat white rice for all three meals. I rarely eat fruits, and have non-veg once a week. Only mutton once a week, no chicken or fish.” {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} 'Natural' strength over supplements {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 'Natural' strength over supplements {{/usCountry}}

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When questioned about the secret behind his muscle definition — specifically whether he used performance-enhancing ‘steroids’ — the construction worker was quick to dismiss the idea. He attributed his physique entirely to his 'work-eat-sleep' cycle.

"No, I don't [take steroids]," he clarified. "I eat, work and then gym; and don't follow any diet; not even whey protein," he added. He also highlighted the importance of recovery and clean living, noting that he consistently gets seven hours of sleep and avoids common vices.

A message for the public

The construction worker’s advice for improving health is rooted in simplicity and discipline. His message cuts through the noise of modern fitness trends: "Eat home-cooked food. Don't eat junk food. Avoid alcohol and smoking."

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His lifestyle choices serve as a powerful reminder that while fitness is often marketed as an expensive hobby, it remains fundamentally accessible through hard work, consistent rest, and a return to basic, whole foods.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

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