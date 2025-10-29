Chicago gynaecologist with 18 years experience shares 9 things women should know: 'Condoms can't 100% prevent...'

Condoms promote safe sex: they create a physical barrier that helps prevent the transmission of fluids, thus lowering the risk of infection. While condoms are highly effective at preventing many sexually transmitted infections (STIs) and are strongly recommended for safer sex, they do not offer 100 percent protection against Human Papillomavirus (HPV) and herpes. Dr Wendy Goodall McDonald highlighted this and more in an Instagram post. Also read | Breaking silence on women's health: 5 common gynae problems and symptoms you should know Both HPV and herpes can be transmitted through skin-to-skin contact, as they infect areas not covered by a condom. (Freepik)

In an August 7 Instagram post on her page, Dr Every Woman, the obstetrician-gynaecologist from Chicago, US, dropped truth bombs about women's health. She shared: “Advice I would give you as an OBGYN of 18 years if I weren't afraid of hurting your feelings.”

9 truths about women's health

Dr Goodall McDonald kept it real with her followers, and here are some hard-hitting truths – covering topics from societal insecurities and unhealthy practices to body ownership, STI management, and mindful partnerships – that she shared in her Instagram post:

1. “Society capitalises on women's insecurities with fragrance and flowers,” Dr Goodall McDonald said.

2. She added, “If you were taught douche was a healthy vulva practice, the person who taught you was lied to too.”

3. Dr Goodall McDonald said, “Some of us are putting unsafe products in our vaginas to please people who don't even know where we pee from.”

4. She added: “Pregnancy can happen if you aren't actively and consistently preventing it, even if it hasn't happened yet.”

5. “If you wouldn't sleep in a respiratory face mask, you shouldn't sleep in a panty,” Dr Goodall McDonald said.

6. “If you are afraid to look at your vagina, the patriarchy may be to blame. Don't feel bad. It's okay to look,” Dr Goodall McDonald added.

7. “Condoms can't 100 percent prevent HPV or herpes,” she said.

8. Dr Goodall McDonald said, “HPV and herpes aren't the end of the world. Both are livable, but you may need a healthcare provider to help you feel comfortable.”

9. She concluded, “Having a baby is beautiful, but who you have a baby with... can make or break...”

The truth about herpes

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.