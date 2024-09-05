Childhood obesity and onset of diabetes: What's the link?

Characterised by insulin resistance, childhood obesity can pave the path for type 2 diabetes in children. The early onset of diabetes in children can be related to a sedentary lifestyle and a high-fat diet. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr. Shailaja Mane, HOD Paediatric, DPU Super specialty Hospital, Pimpri, Pune, said, “Obesity is mainly related to Type 2 diabetes due to a sedentary lifestyle. Nowadays, there is a lot of high-calorie, high-fat, high-density food consumed, such as fast food and empty calories found in many soft drinks. These are just calories with no nutrition. On top of this, the consumption of calories is high, and exercise is low, meaning that children are spending more time on mobile screens, TVs, and YouTube, rather than engaging in physical exercise on the ground. This sedentary lifestyle is a major factor.” The early onset of diabetes in children can be related to a sedentary lifestyle and a high-fat diet. (Shutterstock)

The doctor further pointed out that inadequate sleep and disturbed sleeping patterns can further contribute to the condition - “Another issue is a disturbed sleep cycle; if we follow the biological clock, nowadays, both parents and children are on screens at night, leading to late bedtimes and early wake-up times due to school or college. This also causes stress, which is a significant factor.”

How childhood obesity affects insulin sensitivity:

“In childhood obesity, signs of insulin resistance include blackening or pigmentation over the neck, axilla, and groin. Another sign is skin tags, known as acrochordons. In girls, there may be a disturbed menstrual cycle and polycystic ovarian disease (PCOS), which can lead to abnormal hair growth over the face, resembling a male pattern. This occurs mainly due to insulin resistance; insulin secretion is present, but resistance at the receptor level prevents it from acting properly to reduce sugar levels, leading to the development of diabetes,” explained Dr. Shailaja Mane.

Early warning signs of diabetes in children:

Increased appetite, increased hunger, sleepiness, increased urination, disturbed sleep, and snoring due to fat accumulation are some of the early symptoms of insulin resistance due to obesity. Obesity in children can lead to adult metabolic syndrome, including signs and symptoms of cardiovascular disease, high blood pressure, raised cholesterol levels, and increased insulin levels.

Tips to manage diabetes in obese children:

“The good news is that obesity is reversible with a healthy lifestyle. This should be continued into adulthood to prevent recurrence. Increasing awareness and following a healthy lifestyle are crucial,” added Dr. Shailaja Mane.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.