Cold, flu are common as seasons change. Ensure you are taking these vitamins

A combination of temperature changes allow a separate set of viruses to thrive and it is these viruses that cause people to become ill hence, colds and flu seem to be more common as the seasons change. According to research, the rhinovirus and coronavirus are majorly responsible for the common cold as they are considered its two main agents.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Functional Nutritionist Mugdha Pradhan, CEO and Founder of iThrive, reveals, “The daily sustenance of your immune system can make a big difference. We would recommend taking essential supplements along with a good diet to strengthen your immune system in vulnerable weather.”

Asserting that the excesses of winter brings with it health problems such as the common cold and flu, Aman Puri, Founder of Steadfast Nutrition, too echoed that proper nourishment of the immune system and including vital vitamins in our diet every day, can help one avert these health issues. The duo listed essential supplements to take during weather change.

1. B Complex - B vitamins, as the key components of a healthy body, have an immediate impact on energy levels, brain function and cellular metabolism. The vitamin B complex is made up of eight different B vitamins. Each of these essential vitamins adds to the development function of your body. It is an important nutrient as the vitamin B complex is a group of B-vitamins ranging from B1 to B12. People tend to feel lethargic in winters. Vitamins B-12 boosts energy by promoting cell functioning. Vitamin B-rich foods include eggs, green leafy vegetables, fish, liver, chicken, milk, legumes, orange and whole grains among others.

2. Zinc - It aids in the functioning of your immune system and metabolism. Zinc is also essential for wound healing as well as your senses of taste and smell.

3. Magnesium - It has numerous functions including assisting with nerve and muscle function, blood pressure regulation and immune system support.

4. Krill Oil - It has a number of health benefits, including effects on your cardiovascular function, inflammation and provides antioxidant support.

5. Vitamin D3 with K2- K2 aids in ensuring that the calcium transmitted by Vitamin D is absorbed by the bones where it is required. It further fortifies the immune system.

6. Quercetin or Colostrum - It helps to regulate cell stabilization which has antihistamine and anti-inflammatory effects. Moreover, it increases Igg response and antibodies production.

7. Vitamin D - It helps increase the ability of our immune system to ward off infections. People with vitamin D deficiency or insufficiency are at a higher risk of developing infections. One can get vitamin D from oily fishes such as salmon, tuna and herringbone, eggs, fortified cereals, milk and mushrooms. Sunlight is another good and natural source of vitamin D. However, people who have poor sunlight exposure can consider including vitamin D supplements as recommended by their healthcare provider.

8. Vitamin C - It is a powerful antioxidant that helps fight free radicals in the body and reduces oxidative stress. It also plays a major role in boosting immunity and enhancing iron absorption in the body. Vitamin C not only helps prevent infections but also aids in faster recovery from illness and wound healing. Some of the foods rich in vitamin C are bell peppers, kale, amla, guava, broccoli, strawberries, mango, orange and lemon.

9. Vitamin E - During seasonal changes and winters, our skin becomes flaky and dry. Hence, vitamin E comes to the rescue as it supports skin tissue build-up due to its nourishing properties. Vitamin E-rich foods include meat, fish and vegetables such as spinach, broccoli, red bell pepper, pumpkin, almonds, peanuts and sunflower seeds.