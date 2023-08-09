The definition of emotionally expensive varies from person to person. What is normal to one person may be chaos to another. When we are drained by certain things emotionally and mentally, it can have a toll on the way we lead normal life. "We can get caught up in the doing and playing certain roles (e.g., giver, caretaker, listener, strong one, etc.) that we don't realize many things we are doing are incredibly emotionally expensive. What is considered expensive' depends on person to person (based on your tolerance and triggers), so it's important to be mindful of what comes up for you. Others may not fully understand it, but the goal is to take steps away from things that are draining and toward things that are helpful for you," wrote Therapist Divya Robin as she explained the things that often drain us emotionally.

Common things that are draining our emotional energy

One-sided relationships: When we continuously put effort in a relationship where the other person does not put effort at all, it can be very draining and frustrating for us.

Self-criticism: While it is important to be our own critic at times, the way we talk to ourselves and the tone we use when we make statements in our minds matter a lot in the way we develop our sense of self.

Overthinking: Ruminating and overthinking about things that are beyond our control can also be very draining for us.

Getting caught in things: When we get too involved in things around us that have nothing to do with the happiness and joy of ourselves, it can start to get frustrating in no time.

Not leaving room: Being constantly in one closed space can be very mentally draining for a person. Going out and meeting others, doing things that we love and moving the body can bring glimmers.

Passive-aggressive people: the people we surround ourselves with have a huge impact in the emotional energy we carry. When we surround ourselves with passive-aggressive people, we start to lose emotional energy.

