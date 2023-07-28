Conjunctivitis scare: How to prevent eye flu while travelling in bus or Metro

Conjunctivitis cases have been on rise in many parts of the country from Ambala, Arunachal Pradesh, Pune, Delhi to Mumbai. The highly infectious viral/bacterial infection is affecting a large number of people from school students to officegoers. Mainly caused by virus, bacteria or allergies, eye flu infections have seen a massive surge in the past weeks due to floods, waterlogging and rains. A self-limiting infection usually, eye flu can make your eyes red, itchy, sticky, painful, and vision blurry. It may take your pink eye a week or two to recover completely. While the infection doesn't pose a serious risk to your eye health, it's uncomfortable while it lasts and can hamper your work or study routine considering stepping out is not recommended. (Also read: Conjunctivitis alert: Can you get eye flu by looking into someone's eyes? Know how it spreads, precautions) To safeguard your eyes and prevent the spread of eye flu while using public transport, it is crucial to adopt some simple yet effective precautions(Unsplash)

Conjunctivitis spreads fast as the virus stays on surfaces for long and anyone who touched the infected surface like doorknob, bedsheet, doors, towel, handkerchief etc is at risk of catching the infection. Bacterial conjunctivitis is caused by staphylococcal or streptococcal bacteria. Not all types of conjunctivitis are contagious. People may also get allergic conjunctivitis or chemical conjunctivitis that is caused by irritants such as chlorine present in the pool.

However, the conjunctivitis that's rising nowadays is highly contagious and one must follow all the necessary precautions to avoid catching it. Public transport is one of the ways people can get conjunctivitis.

TIPS TO PREVENT CONJUNCTIVITIS WHILE TRAVELLING

To safeguard your eyes and prevent the spread of eye flu while using public transport, it is crucial to adopt some simple yet effective precautions, as suggested by Dr Saumya Sharma, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals.

1. Wear sunglasses or protective eyewear

Consider donning sunglasses or other protective eyewear while on public transport. This simple measure acts as a barrier against airborne particles, dust, and germs that may carry the eye flu virus. Wraparound sunglasses are particularly effective as they shield your eyes from all angles.

2. Maintain hand hygiene

Maintaining clean hands is imperative in preventing eye flu transmission. Avoid touching your eyes with unwashed hands, as this can introduce the virus to your eyes. Carry a small bottle of hand sanitizer and use it frequently, especially after touching common surfaces or handrails.

3. Avoid touching your face

Refrain from touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands, as this is a common route of transmission for the eye flu virus. If you must do so, ensure your hands are clean or use a tissue as a barrier.

4. Practise social distancing

Whenever possible, maintain a safe distance from other passengers to minimise exposure to respiratory droplets. Standing or sitting at a distance from visibly unwell individuals can significantly reduce the risk of contracting the virus.

5. Disinfect personal items

If you carry personal items with you, like mobile phones or bags, ensure you sanitise them regularly. Germs can reside on these surfaces and easily transfer to your eyes if you touch them.