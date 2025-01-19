Could cannabis be affecting your brain’s wiring? Study shows it may increase psychosis risk in youth

Could cannabis be messing with your brain’s natural wiring? A new study suggests it might, especially for young adults already at risk of psychosis. We’re talking about a critical period in brain development when connections between neurons are fine-tuned, and it turns out cannabis could be throwing a wrench in the works. Research indicates cannabis use exacerbates synaptic deficits in young adults at risk of psychosis. (Pixabay)

A study published in JAMA Psychiatry highlights how reduced brain connectivity among young adults at risk for psychosis may be exacerbated by cannabis use. Conducted by researchers at McGill University, the study found decreased synaptic density—connections between neurons—in individuals at high risk for psychosis compared to healthy controls. These findings shed light on how cannabis might interfere with brain development and provide new directions for understanding and treating psychotic disorders.

Disrupted brain development and psychosis

Psychosis, which includes conditions like schizophrenia, typically emerges during adolescence or early adulthood, critical periods for brain development. During this time, the brain undergoes synaptic pruning, a natural process that eliminates weak synaptic connections to enhance efficiency. Disruptions in this process have been linked to psychosis. This study is among the first to directly demonstrate synaptic deficits in people at risk for psychotic disorders.

Cannabis use has long been associated with an elevated risk of psychosis, with frequent users facing higher susceptibility. However, the underlying biological mechanisms of this connection have remained unclear. The research identified reduced synaptic density in critical brain regions, such as the prefrontal cortex, anterior cingulate cortex, and striatum—areas essential for cognitive and emotional functioning. These reductions were observed not only in individuals diagnosed with psychosis but also in those at high risk for the disorder, even before full symptoms emerged.

The study also found that cannabis use amplifies these deficits, particularly during adolescence and early adulthood, a period of heightened brain maturation. The striatum, a region associated with motivation and reward processing, showed the greatest impact. This disruption in brain connectivity may help explain the heightened risk of psychosis among cannabis users.

Negative symptoms of psychosis

Negative symptoms of psychosis, such as social withdrawal and lack of motivation, were strongly associated with reduced synaptic density. These symptoms are notoriously challenging to treat with existing medications, highlighting the importance of addressing synaptic dysfunction. Interestingly, the study did not find a similar relationship between synaptic density and positive symptoms like hallucinations, suggesting distinct mechanisms for different symptom domains.

The findings open several promising avenues for future research. One key question is whether interventions, such as cannabis cessation, could mitigate these brain changes or delay the onset of psychosis. Additionally, the development of treatments that specifically target synaptic dysfunction could address the unmet needs of individuals with severe negative symptoms, offering new hope for improved outcomes and quality of life.

While not everyone who uses cannabis develops psychosis, the study raises important concerns about its impact on brain development, particularly for individuals already at risk. The researchers emphasize the need to understand why some individuals are more vulnerable to these effects than others.