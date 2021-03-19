Covid-19 reinfections rare, but senior citizens vulnerable. Here's why
People who have recovered from a COVID-19 infection are likely to be protected from reinfection for at least six months, but according to a study published on Wednesday, that protection drops dramatically for people over the age of 65.
According to The Hill, The study -- which was published in The Lancet titled 'Assessment of protection against reinfection with SARS-CoV-2 among 4 million PCR-tested individuals in Denmark in 2020: a population-level observational study' -- found that protection in the general population to be 80 per cent or higher in those younger than 65, but approximately 47 per cent in those aged 65 years and older, meaning they were more likely to be infected again.
"We found protection in the population to be 80% or higher in those younger than 65 years but to be approximately 47% in those aged 65 years and older. We did not see signs of waning protection against repeat infection within the year 2020," the scientists said in the discussion of the research paper.
They added, "Our estimates for overall protection after the previous infection with SARS-CoV-2 of 77-83% are in line with several other cohort studies from the UK, Qatar, and the USA that reported reinfection to be rare and occurring in fewer than 1% of all COVID-19 cases."
The scientists estimated relatively low protection against reinfection in people aged 65 years or older compared with younger individuals.
"Those aged 65 years and older had less than 50 per cent protection against repeat SARS-CoV-2 infections after the first infection. However, another study group, who used a different study design, found a high degree of protection against reinfection among older people," they said.
"Our finding that older people were more likely than younger people to test positive again if they had already tested positive could be explained by natural age-related changes in the immune system of older adults, also referred to as immune senescence," they added.
The Hill reported that the authors found no evidence that protection against repeat infection was waning after six months of follow-up, but because COVID-19 was only discovered in December 2019, they said longer-term studies are needed.
However, the study concluded that natural protection -- particularly among the elderly -- can't be depended upon, and vaccination of all populations is the most reliable to ensure protection against COVID-19.
The authors said those results highlight the importance of measures to protect elderly people during the pandemic, such as enhanced physical distancing and prioritizing them for vaccines, even for those who have recovered from the virus.
The Lancet study analyzed patient data collected in Denmark because the county has instituted a successful national testing program. The country has been expanding its free PCR testing program, and by Dec. 31, more than 10 million PCR tests were conducted on 4 million people, which is more than two-thirds of the country's population.This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
Get our daily newsletter
Covid-19 reinfections rare, but senior citizens vulnerable. Here's why
World Sleep Day 2021: 5 tips to ensure a deep and uninterrupted slumber at night
- World Sleep Day 2021: Read on to learn these 5 simple tips that will not only ensure that you sleep better at night but also make sure that you are more energetic and productive during your waking hours
Milind Soman's new fitness video is all about patience and limitless self belief
- Milind Soman shared a new video in which the actor can be seen doing pull-ups and he added a little twist to it by holding a heavy ball with his feet during the exercise. Have you seen the inspiring clip yet?
Oxford study says existing Covid vaccines may protect against Brazilian variant
Ananya Panday nails a handstand with hammock in new post, can you do it?
- Images of Ananya Panday nailing a handstand with the help of a hammock has gone viral on the internet. We are in awe of her.
Kiara Advani works on her abs in new fitness clip, does leg raises, seen yet?
- In her latest fitness clip, Kiara Advani can be seen doing slow leg raises. The actor, who is currently shooting for her film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is inspiring us to exercise as well.
Elderly at a higher risk of Covid-19 reinfection, says new study
Will work from home outlast coronavirus? The answer may be yes
- A report this week from the employment website Indeed says postings for jobs that mention “remote work” have more than doubled since the pandemic began.
Study shows how pregnancy turns the stress response on its head
Fitness addict Bhagyashree schools fans about Omega 3 health benefits, sources
- In her recent fitness video, Bhagyashree enlightened fans about the ‘connection with your heart and brain’ and how Omega 3 can work wonders for the body