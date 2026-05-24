Cult Fit founder shares 5 simple exercises he makes his 64-year-old mother do to stay active and strong
Here are some of the senior citizen-friendly exercises that you can consider for your parents to keep their bodies healthy and active.
Our bodies start losing strength and mobility after 60, and thus it is important to ensure some sort of physical activity to keep it going. Rishabh Telang, founder of Cult Fit, in an Instagram post dated May 10, 2026, shared a set of exercises that senior citizens can practice to ensure strength, mobility, and independence. Here are the exercises he suggested, which you can consider for your parents:
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1. Wall pushups
Rishabh highlighted that wall pushups are one of the best exercises you can ask your parents to do. It will help strengthen the chest, shoulders, and arms. The upright position reduces the pressure on the wrists, elbows, and shoulders compared to floor pushups. This exercise mimics everyday functional movements, such as pushing open heavy doors or getting up from a chair, and thus is a great exercise for the elderly. It should be performed 10 repetitions.
2. Standing side leg raises{{/usCountry}}
2. Standing side leg raises{{/usCountry}}
Rishabh stated that this exercise should be performed with 10 repetitions on each side. It improves hip strength and balance, especially the gluteus medius. It is vital for stabilising your pelvis, supporting lateral movement, and helping prevent falls. It also activates and strengthens muscles that go dormant during long periods of sitting at a desk.
3. Sit to stand{{/usCountry}}
Rishabh stated that this exercise should be performed with 10 repetitions on each side. It improves hip strength and balance, especially the gluteus medius. It is vital for stabilising your pelvis, supporting lateral movement, and helping prevent falls. It also activates and strengthens muscles that go dormant during long periods of sitting at a desk.
3. Sit to stand{{/usCountry}}
Next is the sit-to-stand exercise that should be done 10 repetitions in total. According to Rishabh, it will help build leg strength for easier standing and walking. It is one of the functional movements that builds lower-body strength, boosts core stability, and improves balance. Repeated use targets critical muscles and enhances overall mobility and daily independence. This exercise engages the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves, making walking and climbing stairs significantly easier.
4. Seated leg extension
Rishabh highlighted that 12 repetitions of this exercise on each side will strengthen the muscles around your knees for better stability. It targets the quadriceps muscles on the front of your thighs and maximises muscle growth, knee joint stability, and corrects muscular imbalances.
5. Glute bridges
This will help strengthen the glutes and lower back when done 20 times in total. It is a highly effective exercise that targets your posterior chain, glute maximus, and hamstrings. This also strengthens the muscles that support your spine and pelvis, reduces mechanical stress, and lowers back pain.
Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.
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