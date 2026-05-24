Cult Fit founder shares 5 simple exercises he makes his 64-year-old mother do to stay active and strong

Our bodies start losing strength and mobility after 60, and thus it is important to ensure some sort of physical activity to keep it going. Rishabh Telang, founder of Cult Fit, in an Instagram post dated May 10, 2026, shared a set of exercises that senior citizens can practice to ensure strength, mobility, and independence. Here are the exercises he suggested, which you can consider for your parents:

5 simple exercises for elder people.(Unsplash)

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1. Wall pushups

Rishabh highlighted that wall pushups are one of the best exercises you can ask your parents to do. It will help strengthen the chest, shoulders, and arms. The upright position reduces the pressure on the wrists, elbows, and shoulders compared to floor pushups. This exercise mimics everyday functional movements, such as pushing open heavy doors or getting up from a chair, and thus is a great exercise for the elderly. It should be performed 10 repetitions.

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{{^usCountry}} 2. Standing side leg raises {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Standing side leg raises {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rishabh stated that this exercise should be performed with 10 repetitions on each side. It improves hip strength and balance, especially the gluteus medius. It is vital for stabilising your pelvis, supporting lateral movement, and helping prevent falls. It also activates and strengthens muscles that go dormant during long periods of sitting at a desk. 3. Sit to stand {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rishabh stated that this exercise should be performed with 10 repetitions on each side. It improves hip strength and balance, especially the gluteus medius. It is vital for stabilising your pelvis, supporting lateral movement, and helping prevent falls. It also activates and strengthens muscles that go dormant during long periods of sitting at a desk. 3. Sit to stand {{/usCountry}}

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Next is the sit-to-stand exercise that should be done 10 repetitions in total. According to Rishabh, it will help build leg strength for easier standing and walking. It is one of the functional movements that builds lower-body strength, boosts core stability, and improves balance. Repeated use targets critical muscles and enhances overall mobility and daily independence. This exercise engages the quadriceps, hamstrings, glutes, and calves, making walking and climbing stairs significantly easier.

4. Seated leg extension

Rishabh highlighted that 12 repetitions of this exercise on each side will strengthen the muscles around your knees for better stability. It targets the quadriceps muscles on the front of your thighs and maximises muscle growth, knee joint stability, and corrects muscular imbalances.

5. Glute bridges

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This will help strengthen the glutes and lower back when done 20 times in total. It is a highly effective exercise that targets your posterior chain, glute maximus, and hamstrings. This also strengthens the muscles that support your spine and pelvis, reduces mechanical stress, and lowers back pain.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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