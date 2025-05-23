World’s fittest 102-year-old's secrets for long and active life: Vegan diet to pushups, running 5 miles thrice a week

Florida-based Mike Fremont is a 102-year-old who holds many world records, including the fastest-recorded marathon for a 91-year-old. After surviving cancer in his late 60s and being told he had three months to live, he switched to a vegan diet and has lived the healthiest decades of his life since. In a May 19 Instagram post, online fitness coach Dan Go said, “Want to age well and enjoy life? We can learn a lot from Mike.” Also read | 8 ways to maintain vitality and fitness as you get older Mike Fremont lives in Florida, US, where he goes for canoeing and also works out to stay fit. (YouTube/ Rich Roll)

Mike Fremont is fitter than many of us

Dan wrote in his caption, “This is Mike Fremont. He’s a 102-year-old runner who holds multiple age-related world records in the marathon, half marathon and canoeing. He’s also beaten cancer while curing his arthritis using his diet.”

In the accompanying post, Dan spoke about how Mike didn’t just break world records, he redefined the limits of ageing, as he shared insights into Mike's 'secrets to living to 100'. According to Dan, here are 7 lessons we can all learn from Mike's fitness journey:

His diet

Dan said, “At the age of 69, Mike was diagnosed with cancer and told he had 3 months to live. He said scr** that and read the cancer prevention diet, and he switched to a whole new plant-based diet. After 2.5 years, doctors found no metastases in his body. A normal day of eating for Mike: oatmeal, syrup and blueberries for breakfast, beans for lunch and broccoli flowers with ketchup for taste as dinner. Mike cites his diet as one of the keys to his longevity.”

Live a low-stress life

He added, “Mike abides by the fact that stress kills, so he lives a low-stress life. Much of that is thanks to his mindset – stress-related disorders were associated with an increased risk of all-cause mortality.”

His training program

According to Dan, “Mike's previous workout regime consisted of running 10 miles three times a week. Now, it is 5 miles three times a week. When it is warmer, he goes out canoeing three times a week. He also does pushups and pull-ups to maintain upper body strength.”

Deal with grief using exercise

Dan said: “Mike first started to run at 36 as a way to cope with his first wife dying due to a brain haemorrhage. He is thankful for using exercises as a way to deal with grief, saying, 'It was much better than the two martinis I used to have'.”

Longevity is not all about genetics

He added, “Mike's father died of liver cancer at the age of 69, while his mother died in 70s of a heart attack. Mike's change in both his habits of diet and exercise has largely contributed to this sustained longevity.”

He lives with purpose

Dan further said, “Mike is a climate activist. Part of his reason for living is to build a better planet for future generations. this is a big part of what sustains him and gives him energy throughout his elder years.”

He is surrounded by friends and loved ones

He concluded, “Mike runs 3 times week with friends. he also has a canoe group he meets with 3 times a week called the EPA, which stands for Elderly paddlers Association. This is in addition to spending his days with his wife and loved ones every day.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.