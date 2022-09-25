Cut out the noise for a healthy heart

A 65-year-old man recently passed away during his son’s baraat procession in Malkangiri town, a 20-year-old died while dancing on Ganesh Utsav in J&K, a performer collapsed on stage in the middle of a performance and an artist in Uttar Pradesh died while performing at a Ganesh Pandal. Could there be a connection between loud noise and heart attacks?

The Nobel laureate and German Physician Robert Koch predicted in 1910, that one-day man will have to fight noise as fiercely as cholera and plague. Many studies have shown that exposure to noise (aircraft, trains, road vehicles etc.) is associated with heart disease. “Noise pollution can lead to increased heart rate, blood pressure, heart attacks, decrease in sleep constriction of arteries, lack of concentration, anxiety and elevated level of hormones like cortisol and adrenaline. Noise pollution leads to atrial fibrillation (abnormal or increased heart rate) and stroke. Every 5 decibels increase above 55 decibel is associated with 34% increase in heart attack, stroke, heart related illness says Dr. Dheeraj Gandotra, Additional Director - Cardiology, Fortis Hospital.

According to Dr. Rishi Gupta, Chairman - Cardiac Sciences, Accord Super Speciality Hospital, constant noise pollution is harmful even for the day to day activities. It’s linked with annoyance, sleep disturbances, increased blood pressure and increased cardiovascular events. “Disturbances caused during the night is considered to be more harmful.” Dr. Kaushal Pandey, Consultant Cardiovascular Surgeon, PD Hinduja Hospital explains that if you have prolonged exposure to very high frequency and high decibel sounds, a person who is not ordinarily hypertension will become hypertensive. “Another problem with very high sound intensity is that it disturbs peace of mind. And as a result, people are not able to concentrate and focus on their work. This results in anxiety disorders and high blood pressure, which could lead to heart related problems.” Sound pollution directly affects the hypothalamus and autonomic nervous system which controls the heart.

Typical sources of chronic noise exposure include road, rail and airport traffic, heavy machinery, construction sites and loud music. “The World Health Organization has also mentioned adverse effects of noise pollution above 55 decibels. Any level of more than 70 decibels will lead to chronic inflammation and damage to the heart and blood vessels,” adds Dr. Gandotra. Long exposure to loud noises increases the risk for heart problems up to 3 times over 5 to 6 years. However, every age group is susceptible to sound pollution.

Sedentary lifestyles can also lead to cardiovascular diseases, heart attacks and strokes. Being inactive can lead to fatty material building up in your arteries (the blood vessels that carry blood to your organs). If the arteries that carry blood to your heart get damaged and clogged, it can lead to a heart attack.

Preventive Measures

Avoid places with high chronic noise pollution.

Learn relaxation techniques to avoid stress during noisy time such as meditation and yoga.

Earplugs can help block out the noise.

Regular workout is must, start with walking for 30 mins everyday.

Keeping yourself hydrated: It is essential that your body is always hydrated. Water is essential to ensure that all systems in your body work smoothly.

(Inputs by Dr. Aditya Kumar Singh and Dr. Dheeraj Gandotra)