Deepika Padukone opens on her love for yoga, calls the hip-opener pose Malasana her favourite: Read more inside

Actor Deepika Padukone is a true blue fitness enthusiast. Though we don't see the actor posting her fitness journey online, like her contemporaries, Deepika's dedication to fitness reflects in her lifestyle choices. The star loves doing various workouts - from Pilates to cardio. However, yoga has become her recent favourite. She started doing yoga when she landed the role in her last film Gehraiyaan, where she played a yoga instructor on screen. The actor is now opening up about why she chose yoga, the benefits of practising it, her favourite asana, and more. Read on to find all the details.

When Did Deepika Padukone Start Practicing Yoga

Deepika started practising yoga two years ago, and here's what she had to say about her journey. "I started practising yoga with consistency about two years ago after what felt like a deep inner calling. At around the same time, I was also offered a movie where I was given the role of a yoga instructor. In short, it was an inner calling mixed with the professional requirement that eventually pushed me to look for the right instructor and get going on my yoga journey," the star said. (Also Read: Deepika Padukone drops new pics of Cannes Day 3 look in Louis Vuitton gown, shows how to slay 'red' on the red carpet)

Deepika Padukone On The Flexibility Of Practising Yoga

According to the Gehraiyaan actor, practising yoga has many advantages and being accessible is one of them. She said, "The beauty of yoga, apart from its numerous benefits, is that you can practice it in absolutely any space, in any part of the world. We often talk about being self-reliant. Yoga is one such practice. All you need is your mind and your body."

Deepika Padukone practises yoga asanas.

Deepika Padukone On The Benefit Of Practicing Yoga

Deepika said, "I have, over the years, been exposed to many different types of workouts, exercises and practices. However, practicing yoga, makes me feel the most centered, balanced and grounded. Feeling alive and connected from within, like I am in control, is something I have never experienced in any other practice, except for in yoga."

Deepika added, "When I hear the term make space it reminds me of postures that I hold for a minute while doing yoga. And when you truly tune in, you feel your body opening up and oxygen running into your bloodstream. That, for me, is making space within my body."

Deepika Padukone On Her Favourite Yoga Postures

Deepika named the hip-opening yoga pose her favourite asana. She said, "If I had to choose one, Malasana or the Garland Pose would have to be my favourite posture. A hip opener that makes me feel like my chakras are aligned."

Malasana or the Garland Pose Benefits:

This pose improves balance, concentration and focus, increases circulation and blood flow in the pelvis, regulates sexual energy, and stretches the thighs, hamstrings and lower back. It also makes the ankles and knees flexible.