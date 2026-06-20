Delhi cardiologist warns 'extreme workouts can have extreme consequences', shares red flags you should not ignore

Regular exercise is widely recognised as one of the best ways to improve overall health, but can there be too much of a good thing? According to Dr Naveen Bhamri, vice chairman and HOD-cardiology, Max Hospital Shalimar Bagh, Delhi, while physical activity is highly beneficial for most people, excessive exercise, particularly intense endurance training, may carry certain risks.

Can too much exercise harm your heart? Delhi cardiologist Dr Naveen Bhamri explains.(Unsplash)

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In his May 17 Instagram video, Dr Bhamri addressed a common belief that more exercise always leads to better health. “More exercise means better health. This is not always true,” he said. (Also read: Mumbai surgeon shares advice for Indian parents and grandparents over 50 who think they're ‘too old to exercise’ )

When can exercise become excessive

Dr Bhamri pointed to the World Health Organisation’s recommendations, which suggest that adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise or 75 minutes of vigorous-intensity exercise each week for cardiovascular health.

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{{^usCountry}} However, he noted that some studies have found potential concerns among athletes who engage in very high levels of endurance training, such as marathon runners, triathletes and endurance cyclists. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, he noted that some studies have found potential concerns among athletes who engage in very high levels of endurance training, such as marathon runners, triathletes and endurance cyclists. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “In some endurance athletes, the incidence of irregular heartbeat or atrial fibrillation has been found to be higher,” he said. According to Dr Bhamri, excessive cardio exercise may also increase strain on the right side of the heart in certain individuals. Watch out for these warning signs {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “In some endurance athletes, the incidence of irregular heartbeat or atrial fibrillation has been found to be higher,” he said. According to Dr Bhamri, excessive cardio exercise may also increase strain on the right side of the heart in certain individuals. Watch out for these warning signs {{/usCountry}}

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While emphasising that exercise remains extremely beneficial for the general population, Dr Bhamri advised people to pay attention to symptoms that may indicate a problem. “Exercise for the common person is very good, very beneficial,” he said.

He highlighted several red-flag signs that should never be ignored, including chest pain, palpitations and extreme breathlessness during exercise. “If you experience chest pain, palpitations or extreme breathlessness while exercising, stop immediately,” he advised.

Dr Bhamri also noted that the risk of sudden cardiac death during exercise is very rare, but may be slightly higher in people with an undiagnosed underlying heart condition.

To help people gauge the right intensity, he shared a simple rule of thumb: “Moderate-intensity exercise means you can talk, but you cannot sing while exercising.”

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His message serves as a reminder that while regular physical activity is one of the most effective ways to stay healthy, balance is key, and listening to your body’s warning signs is just as important as staying active.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Akanksha Agnihotri ...Read More Akanksha Agnihotri is a lifestyle journalist with over 3 years of experience. She is a psychology graduate and holds a postgraduate diploma in Radio and Television Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, Delhi, where she graduated as a gold medalist. Originally from Bhopal, the beautiful capital of Madhya Pradesh, she draws inspiration from the city’s rich cultural heritage and layered storytelling traditions that subtly shape her narrative voice. She writes extensively about fashion, beauty, health, relationships, culture, and food, exploring everything from trending styles and runway moments to wellness routines and mindful living. Passionate about meaningful and candid conversations, she enjoys interviewing celebrities, doctors, designers, and film personalities, diving into discussions on fitness, beauty, mental health, and everything fun in between. With a keen eye for trends and a thoughtful understanding of human behaviour, she brings depth, sensitivity, and authenticity to her stories, ensuring they resonate with a wide and diverse audience. When she’s not working, you’ll usually find her lost in a book, planning her next mountain trek, or mapping out spontaneous travel escapes. She loves discovering new authors, revisiting old favourites, and spending quiet afternoons in museums soaking in art, history, and culture. An avid bird-watching enthusiast, she finds joy in early morning walks, spotting rare birds, and reconnecting with nature. Whether sipping coffee while journaling her thoughts or exploring hidden corners of a new city, she constantly seeks inspiration in everyday moments that often turn into compelling story ideas. Read Less

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