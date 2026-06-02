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Delhi gastroenterologist shares 3 vegetables that should never be eaten raw: Warns against microbes and toxins

While eating raw vegetables in salad is widely considered to be healthy, not all vegetables are safe for raw consumption, shares Dr Vatsya. 

Updated on: Jun 02, 2026 04:39 pm IST
By Debapriya Bhattacharya
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Eating raw vegetables, especially in the form of various fancy salads, is often interpreted as a picture of healthy eating. However, that is not really the case for a few specific vegetables, which pose far greater risk in being consumed raw than the benefits that they may provide.

Spinach needs to be cooked well before eating, shares Dr Vatsya. (Pexel)

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Taking to Instagram on May 31, Dr Shubham Vatsya, gastroenterologist and hepatologist at ISIC Multispeciality Hospital, listed three such vegetables and highlighted the health risks that they present in their raw form.

1. Spinach

In his words, “Cabbage may contain the eggs of tapeworms. When consumed, the tapeworm eggs can enter the bloodstream, hatch, and even reach the brain. This can cause severe diseases such as neurocysticercosis.”

3. Brinjal

Brinjal or aubergine contains solanine. It is a naturally occurring toxin that acts as a pesticide for the plant. While it has a role to play in the production of brinjal, it is harmful for human consumption, shared Dr Vatsya.

In his words, “Brinjal contains solanine toxin, which can cause nausea and digestive problems when consumed. The toxicity of solanine can be neutralised by cooking, and therefore, the vegetable should never be consumed raw.”

“Always consume the three vegetables in cooked or steamed form,” noted the gastroenterologist. “Cooking kills bacteria and makes digestion easier.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Debapriya Bhattacharya

Debapriya Bhattacharya is a Content Producer at Hindustan Times. He started his career in 2022, working in newsrooms in beats like education, US news, trending stories, and entertainment. In his new role in the lifestyle desk, he seeks to deliver a balanced blend of research-driven reporting and creative storytelling from health and recipes to art and culture. Science, philosophy, food and pop culture are what pump his veins and help bring heart to his stories. Debapriya tries to see out subjects that will allow him and readers to explore new frontiers and improve the quality of life for all. The explorations can be both external and internal, as thoughts seek to be as chaotic as the greater universe. As a citizen of the world, Debapriya has been fascinated by the lives of people across the globe throughout time. His curiosity leads him to explore new linguistic and cultural landscapes to broaden his horizons and deepen his understanding of global narratives. Beyond the newsroom, Debapriya loves to participate in debate and theatre, spaces that he considers to be holy grounds for nuance and self-expression. A graduate from Ashutosh College, University of Calcutta, Debapriya completed his Master's degree from the same university in 2022. An ambiverted bibliophile, he loves his solitude as much as he adores stimulating conversations. And despite his reverence for tech, libraries continue to be his favourite place for research.

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