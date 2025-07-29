Dermat shares 5 hacks to improve hair health in monsoon: ‘Skip shampooing daily but rinse with plain water’

Humidity, dampness and pollution in the monsoon season can wreak havoc for hair strength and health. In an interview with HT lifestyle, Dr Kuntal Deb Barma, dermatologist and medical director at DHI Medical Group said, “Weather is not the only considerable factor here, it's also about how your scalp reacts to humidity, improper hair routines, and overlooked habits. Understanding these interactions is essential to preventing damage." Also read | Hair wet with rainwater? Dermatologist suggests 5 tips to save your hair this monsoon Prevent hair damage in monsoon.(Shutterstock)

Dr Kuntal Deb Barma further shared five science-based, dermatologist-approved tips to help your hair survive the season, and said:

1. Skip shampooing daily but rinse with plain water

Your scalp does not need harsh shampoo every day. What it needs is to be clean. If sweat accumulates on your scalp daily, a nourishing shampoo can remove pollutants and sweat without stripping natural oils. Look for formulations specially made for daily use.

2. Use an acidic pH shampoo once a week

Most drugstore shampoos are alkaline and disturb your scalp's natural barrier. A keratin-based formula with balanced pH preserves the scalp microbiome and helps avoid frizz and folliculitis: the two big monsoon villains.

Here are a few ways to boost hair strength in the rainy season.(Unsplash)

3. Switch to a microfibre towel

Traditional towels tug at wet hair and increase breakage. Microfiber towels reduce mechanical stress and help hair dry faster, which is critical in humid conditions. Also read | Are you oiling your hair wrong this monsoon? Dermatologist reveals common mistakes that may trigger scalp infections

4. Avoid oiling overnight

Oil traps moisture on the scalp during monsoon and may exacerbate fungal growth. But when used on the strands, it waterproofs the cuticle and prevents moisture loss and humidity-related frizz. If you use hair-growth oils on the scalp, keep it on for under an hour and wash it off with a mild, sulphate-free cleanser.

5. Change your pillowcase every 2-3 days

You wash your face but then sleep on yesterday’s bacteria. A clean pillowcase (preferably silk or bamboo) reduces follicle stress, fungal load, and breakouts near the hairline.

“The monsoon is not a curse; it’s just misunderstood. With small, smart shifts, you can weather the season with your scalp and hair intact,” the dermatologist said. Also read | Preventing Monsoon hair fall: 7 amazing foods to protect your tresses this monsoon

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.