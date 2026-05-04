Dermatologist shares 7 popular skin treatments you should know about before booking your next appointment

Skincare today consists of more than just creams and home routines. Due to a busy lifestyle, external pollutants, and stress, people are turning to advanced cosmetic treatments, which not only give visible results but also save time and energy. However, since every skin is unique and reacts differently to beauty treatments, it is important to understand what you are aiming for. Whether you desire to fix those fine lines, clear up stubborn acne scars, or just want a glass skin-like glow, the option can feel confusing. In conversation with HT Lifestyle, Dr Rickson Pereira, Head, Dr Rickson's Dermatherapie Clinic, Consultant Dermatologist, Holy Family Hospital, Mumbai, and Medical Director at Zennara Clinics, Hyderabad, shared about popular skin treatments you should know.

Popular skin treatments for glowing skin.(Unsplash)

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1. Hydradermabrasion

It is a gentle yet effective treatment that deeply cleanses and hydrates your skin. Dr Rickson said, “This cosmetic procedure uses a specialised hydropeel tip to exfoliate, peel, and vacuum away impurities while providing the skin with intense moisture and serums.” It not only cleans the surface but also prepares the base for better product absorption by removing the layer of dead cells. This treatment is a preferred choice for many individuals as it offers visible results in minimal downtime.

2. Alma hybrid

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{{^usCountry}} If you are someone who has avoided lasers in the past because you were worried about pain or long recovery times, the Alma Hybrid is here to change your mind. According to Dr Rickson, it is a dual-wavelength laser platform that combines three powerful energies: a CO2 laser for surface smoothing, a non-ablative laser for deep collagen boosting, and Impact ultrasound technology to deliver skin-nourishing ingredients into the inner layers of the skin. This treatment targets the wrinkles from depth and improves pigmentation at the same time. 3. Microneedling {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} If you are someone who has avoided lasers in the past because you were worried about pain or long recovery times, the Alma Hybrid is here to change your mind. According to Dr Rickson, it is a dual-wavelength laser platform that combines three powerful energies: a CO2 laser for surface smoothing, a non-ablative laser for deep collagen boosting, and Impact ultrasound technology to deliver skin-nourishing ingredients into the inner layers of the skin. This treatment targets the wrinkles from depth and improves pigmentation at the same time. 3. Microneedling {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Microneedling, often referred to as collagen induction therapy, is among the most recognised and popular skincare treatments that works by using a device equipped with fine, sterile needles to create controlled micro-injuries on the skin's surface. The punctures made on the skin trigger the rapid production of new collagen and elastin. This treatment is particularly effective for refining skin texture, reducing the appearance of enlarged pores, and fading acne scars or stretch marks. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Microneedling, often referred to as collagen induction therapy, is among the most recognised and popular skincare treatments that works by using a device equipped with fine, sterile needles to create controlled micro-injuries on the skin's surface. The punctures made on the skin trigger the rapid production of new collagen and elastin. This treatment is particularly effective for refining skin texture, reducing the appearance of enlarged pores, and fading acne scars or stretch marks. {{/usCountry}}

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This treatment is particularly effective for refining skin texture, reducing the appearance of enlarged pores, and fading acne scars or stretch marks. (Unsplash)

4. Chemical peels

Chemical peels are one of the oldest and most trusted skin treatments that almost every individual has used, but now the product has evolved significantly from the shedding skin versions to a variety of acids. Dr Rickson highlights that professionals today are using chemical peels consisting of glycolic, lactic, or salicylic acids that gently exfoliate the top layer of the skin, which helps remove dull and damaged cells. By boosting cell turnover, you notice a clearer and even tone without taking multiple sessions.

5. IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) therapy

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“If sun damage and redness around the face are your primary concerns, IPL can be the best option for you,” said Dr Rickson. People often think of it as a laser treatment, but it is a nonsurgical procedure that only uses broad-spectrum light pulses to improve skin texture and tone. It works by targeting melanin, specifically the brown of a sunspot and the red of a broken capillary. The treatment treats multiple concerns like sun damage, freckles, and removes facial hair.

Chemical peels are one of the oldest and most trusted skin treatments. (Pexel)

6. Skin boosters and biostimulators

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In contrast to traditional dermal fillers that add volume to change the shape of your face, skin boosters focus entirely on skin quality. These are injectable treatments, consisting of hyaluronic acid, specifically the runny formulation, which allows the ingredient to spread properly under the skin. It works like an internal moisturiser that revives the bounce of your skin. If you want to achieve a natural, healthy glow while improving the texture, this treatment can be an ideal option.

7. LED therapy

LED (Light Emitting Diode) therapy has become a common treatment in modern skincare because it works below the surface of the skin. The therapy uses different wavelengths of light that go deeper into the layers to trigger specific biological responses. It is non-invasive and painless, making it suitable for maintenance treatment, keeping your skin calm.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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