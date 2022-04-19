Desert nutrition: Expert tips on what to drink when you are traveling

Summer is that time of the year when the skin starts to chap due to dryness, the body gets dehydrated and the need of hydrating our bodies repeatedly is persistent. Now imagine you are not just surviving summer but you’re surviving the weather of a desert. With the sand dunes and the camels nearby and with no speck of water around, it gets extremely difficult to keep rehydrating the body repeatedly. Some of us have the wish of visiting a desert – no wonder the deserts of the world have so much of natural beauty to offer. Besides the charm of living in a desert and having the first-hand experience of how it is to survive that climate, it is also important to ensure that our health stays fine when we are traveling.

Nutritionist Pooja Makhija, who keeps sharing important health-related insights on her Instagram profile on a daily basis, addressed the issue of desert nutrition a few days back. Pooja, who is currently traveling in the desert, shared her insights on how to keep our bodies hydrated in the dry and hot weather. Her pick for a desert cooler is sweet basil seeds, also known as sabja seeds. Pooja, holding a glass of water with soaked sabja seeds, pointed out the health benefits of the seeds:

Replaces lost water – Desert’s scorching heat and the dry weather makes you sweat a lot. This in turn dehydrates the body. The sabja seeds – tear drop looking seeds – helps in replacing the water and the electrolytes lost in sweat.

Sunja seeds absorb water – These seeds absorb water four times of their own weight, which helps in formation of a jelly-like substance known as hydrogel. This further helps in rehydrating the body.

Loaded with nutrients – Sunja seeds are loaded with nutrients. They are rich in Vitamin E, Vitamin K, Calcium, Magnesium, Zinc and iron, which helps in adding to the nutrition of the body as well, besides just hydrating it.

Stomach acid low – Due to the dry weather and the heat in the desert, the stomach acid often gets triggered. A glass of sabja seeds help in regulating the stomach acid and keeping it low.

