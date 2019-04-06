10 summer foods to make you thinner, stronger, calmer

1. Sugarcane juice

The delicious street drink of India might scare a few with its name but is, in fact, nourishing and detoxifying for the body. With less than 57 calories per 100ml, it provides a host of nutrients such as vitamin A, C, B-12, iron, calcium, potassium and phosphorus. But that’s not it; the good news here is that the sugar molecules found in sugarcane are unique; in combination with flavones they form glycosides, making it anti-inflammatory, alkaline and your ultimate detox dose. It can expedite the toxin clearance from the body by supporting the liver and kidneys.

Enjoy it in place of your evening tea.

2. Bael juice

This energising and cooling thirst quencher gives instant relief from the heat. It is known to be a herbal drug that can stabilise increased blood sugar, triglycerides, cholesterol and blood pressure. The anti-microbial and antifungal properties strengthen the immune system warding off the sniffles.

Enjoy a glass of fresh bael juice mid-morning.

3. Kokum

Traditionally it is used to treat inflammatory ailments and bowel complaints. It is cooling, aids in digestion and can ward off heartburn. It helps in controlling cholesterol and keeping the weight in check by stabilising hunger hormones.

Have it as a sherbet.

4. Watermelon

Its high water content can help you escape dehydration while maintaining the electrolyte balance. Being low in its glycemic load, it can satisfy your sweet craving without shooting the blood glucose levels. It can reduce muscle soreness and recovery time post workout.

5. Barley

This coolant when mixed with Bengal gram flour makes plant based, gluten-free natural protein supplement sattu for post workout recovery. Barley helps in promoting growth of good bacteria in colon. Drinking barley water is also proven to be beneficial for relieving water retention. Have it as a khichri mixed with dal or as sattu or simply barley lemon water.

6. Mint

This iron rich herb can boost immunity and has an anti-allergic effect. It helps in relieving stomach cramps and acidity. It prevents nausea and bad breath and has a soothing effect on change of season allergies, asthma and cold as it clears congestion.

Relish as a chutney.

7. Coconut water

It’s a natural sports-drink made without added sugar. It’s a good source of arginine, an amino acid that helps the body respond better to stress, the biggest risk factor for sudden weight gain.

Have it fresh, on waking up or pre-workout.

8. Sabja seeds

The Indian cousin of chia seed is the sweet basil or tulsi seed is commonly known as sabja. It has cooling effect on the body. They help in stabilising appetite and increasing metabolism.

Soak for at least two to three hours and consume once it turns in to a gel, add to your smoothie or coconut water.

9. Cucumber

This crunchy vegetable is extremely cooling and given the fibre, and water content, it can help restore digestive health. The B-vitamins present in cucumber buffer damaging effects of stress and the lignans help in reducing inflammation. It can also be your quick fix for dark circles due to the presence of high amounts of Vitamin K.

Best eaten as a salad before lunchtime.

10. Gulkand

It has a cooling effect while banishing all heat-related problems like tiredness, lethargy, itching, aches and pain. It also reduces acidity, helps in treating ulcers and swelling in the intestine. Having two teaspoons of Gulkand before venturing outdoors can prevent sunstroke, nosebleed and foul body odour.

The writer is a clinical nutritionist based out of Delhi and is a consultant with Fortis Healthcare

From HT Brunch, April 7, 2019

First Published: Apr 06, 2019 22:05 IST