Dharmendra’s physiotherapist reveals 5 pillars that kept the actor strong in his 80s, says his willpower was 'heroic'

In his prime years, Dharmendra earned the 'He-Man' epithet in Bollywood for his muscular physique, rugged action-hero image, and raw appeal. Even in his late 80s, the iconic actor continued to flex his muscles, sharing with his fans the importance of exercise and physiotherapy, through his Instagram videos. On his 90th birthday on December 8, Dharmendra's physiotherapist, Dr Amit Kohli, reflects on the "zinda dil" actor's lifestyle habits, commitment to fitness, and indomitable willpower, in an exclusive interview with Health Shots. Dharmendra’s physiotherapist reveals five pillars that kept the ‘zinda dil’ actor strong in his 80s, says his willpower was heroic(Instagram)

"Even in his 80s, Dharmendra ji followed a remarkably disciplined lifestyle. Willpower is the real engine of life, and Dharmendra ji embodied that like no one else. He had a heroic inner strength; the same spirit we saw on screen was the spirit he carried in real life. Even on days when things were tough, he would smile and say, 'Chalo, thoda karte hain… haar nahi maanni.' His attitude was priceless," says Dr Amit Kohli, a physiotherapist and rehabilitation expert specialising in orthopaedic manual therapy and aquatic therapy.

Some of the most endearing Instagram posts by Dharmendra over the last few months gave a glimpse into his life at his farmhouse. Of those, there are some that show him proudly showing off his muscles, talking about aqua-therapy, and how physiotherapy was improving his mobility better for him in his 80s. Even during his appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show in 2022, he spoke about his lifelong connection to physical activity, which shaped his body and confidence.

What were the top 5 things Dharmendra did in his 80s to maintain his physique and energy?

According to Dr Kohli, the five pillars kept him energetic and strong. These were:

Consistency in movement: "He never allowed inactivity to take over. Even on low-energy days, he made sure to move. Eating simple, home-style food: "He had a deep, lifelong connection to agriculture and farming. Dharmendra ji often described himself as a farmer first and an actor second. He preferred fresh, wholesome and non-fancy meals," says the doctor. Regular physical activity: As per Dr Kohli, Dharmendra believed "movement is medicine", and he remained active in ways that suited his body and age. Consistency over intensity: Instead of strict diets or aggressive workouts, he followed a simple, steady, and sustainable routine that kept him healthy over the years. A positive and “zinda-dil” mindset: Dr Kohli says Dharmendra "truly believed that the body listens to the mind, and his zest for life reflected that". His joyful attitude, warm energy and ability to find happiness in simple moments kept him youthful in spirit.

With age, physiotherapy became the backbone of his fitness, helping him preserve his mobility, strength, balance and overall agility. "It allowed him to stay active and remain independent, as he always had," says Dr Kohli, who played a key role in tailoring Dharmendra's personalised fitness routine.

One thing that stood out for the expert was how Dharmendra always listened to his body and respected its signals.

"On days when he felt energetic, he happily challenged himself with more strengthening work. On days when his body needed gentleness, he shifted to mobility, stretches and breathing exercises. This mindful approach ensured he received maximum benefit without ever straining himself," he adds.

Water workouts were another integral part of the late actor's wellness routine for their therapeutic benefits.

Explaining why, the doctor says: “The buoyancy of water reduces the load on the joints, allowing movement with significantly less pain and effort. It also improves circulation, muscle activation and balance without putting the body under stress. When Dharmendra ji resonated with this scientific approach, aqua-based physiotherapy became an essential part of his routine. To make it convenient and comfortable for him, sessions were conducted at his farmhouse, where the environment supported both privacy and consistency.”

In hindsight, the doctor says there are important lessons for older people to learn from Dharmendra's lifestyle.

Staying active every single day, even 20–30 minutes, helps: Maintaining muscle strength and joint mobility through regular exercise. Avoiding long hours of sitting and keeping the body moving throughout the day Choosing joy, positivity, and social connections supports a happy mind and a healthy body.

On a parting note, Dr Amit Kohli gets emotional: "Working with Dharmendra ji was truly a privilege. His humility, humour and discipline inspired not just me, but everyone around him. Despite his legendary status, he always carried himself with extraordinary grace and simplicity."

(Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.)