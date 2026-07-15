Did you know about knock knees in children? Dr Somesh Virmani shares causes, symptoms, and treatment

Knock knees in children is not uncommon, and often throws parents for a loop in an effort to find a cure. In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, paediatric orthopaedic Dr Somesh Virmani explained what the condition actually is, the symptoms that parents should recognise, and how one should go about treating it.

Knock knees in children is a common condition that often resolves on its own with time, notes Dr Virmani. (Pinterest)

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“If you have ever looked at your child standing with their knees touching but their feet a little apart, chances are you have wondered whether something is wrong,” pointed out Dr Virmani. “There are a lot of parents who try to find the best way to cure their children's knock knees.”

Some of them start looking for the right braces or special sports shoes just to make sure that the problem doesn't become worse in the future, but one of the most surprising things is that for most children, knock knees don't need treatment, he noted.

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{{^usCountry}} “This condition is genu valgum, but for young children, it's often just a normal stage of growth,” shared the doctor. “As children grow taller, their legs go through several changes before settling into their adult alignment. That's why it's quite common for a three- or four-year-old to have noticeable knock knees.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “This condition is genu valgum, but for young children, it's often just a normal stage of growth,” shared the doctor. “As children grow taller, their legs go through several changes before settling into their adult alignment. That's why it's quite common for a three- or four-year-old to have noticeable knock knees.” {{/usCountry}}

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In most cases, the legs gradually straighten on their own by the time the child is around seven or eight years old. However, that doesn't mean every case should be ignored.

Knock knees can be a sign of restricted bone development

“Sometimes, knock knees can be a sign that the bones aren't developing as they should,” stated Dr Virmani. “A deficiency of vitamin D, which can lead to rickets, is one of the better-known causes.”

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According to the paediatric orthopaedic, children who are overweight may also appear to have more pronounced knock knees because of the increased thigh girth. Less commonly, the problem may develop after an injury near the knee or because of certain bone disorders.

How to recognise knocked knees in children?

For most children, the only thing parents notice is the way the legs look. According to Dr Virmani, a child with knocked knees usually runs around happily, climbs stairs, plays with friends, and doesn't complain of pain.

“While that is reassuring, it is important to keep an eye out for signs such as limping, complaining about knee pain, stumbling frequently, or lagging behind whenever they engage in some activities,” he stated.

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Some other signs to look out for include one leg appearing different from the other and knees that seem to be bowing.

Treatment of knocked knees in children

Children with knock knees do not always need treatment, shares Dr Virmani.

“One of the biggest misconceptions is that every child with knock knees needs treatment,” pointed out Dr Virmani. “In reality, doctors often recommend nothing more than regular observation. Since the condition usually corrects itself naturally, the focus is simply on monitoring growth.”

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The doctor shared that if an underlying problem, such as vitamin D deficiency, is found, treating that condition becomes the priority. Otherwise, there's little evidence that braces, special footwear, or corrective exercises can straighten a child's legs. They may improve muscle strength or balance, but they don't alter how growing bones develop.

“Surgery is considered only in a small number of children whose knock knees are severe, continue beyond the usual age, or interfere with walking,” noted Dr Virmani. “Modern procedures, such as guided growth surgery, which is a minimally invasive procedure, can gradually correct the alignment while the child is still growing.”

According to him, the most important thing parents can do is not to panic the moment they notice their child's knees turning inward. In many cases, what looks alarming today is simply a temporary phase of childhood.

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At the same time, it is important not to hesitate to seek medical advice if the condition persists beyond the expected age, causes pain, or affects the child's daily activities.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Somesh Virmani is the Associate Director & Head - Paediatric Orthopaedics, Sarvodaya Hospital, Sector-8, Faridabad. He has over 26 years of experience in orthopaedics and over 13 years of exclusive experience in paediatric orthopaedics.