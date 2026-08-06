Did you know persistent back pain can signal kidney stones? Urologist Dr Kapil Jain warns to never ignore early symptoms

Kidney stones are becoming increasingly common, particularly among young adults, largely due to inadequate water intake, unhealthy dietary habits, sedentary lifestyles, and rising rates of obesity.

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In an interaction with HT Lifestyle, urologist Dr Kapil Jain shared that one of the biggest mistakes people make is ignoring the early warning signs, assuming the discomfort will resolve on its own.

“Recognising these symptoms early can help prevent complications and reduce the need for emergency treatment,” he stated, while sharing the symptoms related to the condition that people should watch out for.

Early symptoms of kidney stones

1. Persistent pain

While the most well-known symptom of a kidney stone is severe pain, according to Dr Jain, the pain often starts subtly.

“Many patients initially experience a dull ache in the lower back, side, or just below the ribs,” he stated. “As the stone moves into the ureter, the pain can become sudden, intense, and may radiate towards the lower abdomen or groin. It often comes in waves, with periods of relief followed by sharp episodes of pain.”

2. Blood in urine

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{{^usCountry}} “Another symptom that should never be overlooked is blood in the urine,” noted the urologist. Sometimes the urine appears pink, red, or brown, while in other cases, the blood is microscopic and detected only through laboratory testing. 3. Symptoms similar to UTI {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Another symptom that should never be overlooked is blood in the urine,” noted the urologist. Sometimes the urine appears pink, red, or brown, while in other cases, the blood is microscopic and detected only through laboratory testing. 3. Symptoms similar to UTI {{/usCountry}}

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“Burning during urination, frequent urges to urinate, or difficulty passing urine may also occur, particularly if the stone is located near the bladder,” pointed out Dr Jain.

These symptoms are often mistaken for urinary tract infections. While the two conditions can overlap, kidney stones may also trigger nausea, vomiting, chills, or fever.

“If fever accompanies severe pain, it could indicate a urinary infection combined with an obstructing stone, which is a medical emergency requiring immediate attention,” stated Dr Jain.

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Nausea and chills in combination with persistent pain can signal kidney stones.

Importance of early diagnosis

Not all kidney stones produce prominent symptoms. Small stones may remain hidden for weeks or months before causing problems.

However, according to Dr Jain, persistent discomfort in the back or repeated episodes of urinary symptoms should not be ignored, especially in individuals with a family history of kidney stones, recurrent dehydration, diabetes, obesity, or diets high in salt and processed foods.

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“Early diagnosis is important because treatment depends on the size and location of the stone,” shared the urologist. “Small stones often pass with adequate hydration, pain management, and medication, while larger stones may require minimally invasive procedures.”

“Delaying medical care can increase the risk of urinary obstruction, infection, kidney damage, and repeated hospital visits,” he added.

How to prevent kidney stones

Dr Jain believes the best strategy for kidney stones is prevention.

“Staying well hydrated, limiting excessive salt intake, maintaining a balanced diet, and addressing metabolic risk factors significantly reduce the likelihood of stone formation,” he noted.

More importantly, one should never ignore persistent flank pain, blood in the urine, or painful urination. Seeking timely evaluation from a urologist can lead to early treatment, prevent complications, and help preserve long-term kidney health.

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

Dr Kapil Jain, MBBS, MS, DNB, is a senior consultant in the department of urology at RG Hospitals, Delhi, with clinical experience of more than 18 years.