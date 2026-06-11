Did you know the appendix is not completely useless? Doctor explains the function of ‘vestigial’ organ

Taking to Instagram on June 11, Dr Kunal Sood, a Maryland-based physician in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Medicine, shared that the appendix is far from being completely useless in modern times, and highlighted the purpose that it serves.

It is suggested that the appendix was once used by our ancestors to digest the tough parts of the plant. But as the diet of human beings changed over time, the organ lost its purpose. However, this claim may not be completely true.

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The appendix is a very small finger-like tissue attached to the beginning of the large intestine, in the lower right side of the abdomen. It is popularly known as a vestigial organ, as in one which does not have any function.

What is the purpose of the appendix? While it is true that the human diet has massively shifted from consuming the rough parts of the plants raw, the appendix still has its role to play within the digestive system. More specifically, it helps support the gut microbiome, which ensures proper digestion and gut health.

In his words, “One of the biggest myths in anatomy is that the appendix is just a useless leftover organ. But not essential does not mean useless. The appendix is a small pouch attached to the beginning of the large intestine, and it contains immune tissue that interacts with bacteria in the gut.”

“One of the most interesting theories is that it may act like a safe house for beneficial gut berer bacteria after a severe intestinal infection or diarrhoea, those bacteria may help repopulate the colon and restore balance in the microbiome.”

Therefore, while there is some truth to the claim that an individual can survive without their appendix, it is not something that is recommended for healthy living, as it might still play a role in gut immunity and microbiome recovery.

The dangers of ruptured appendix Even though an individual can survive without an appendix, as long as it is within the body, the tissue needs to remain healthy. An inflamed appendix is extremely painful, and a ruptured one carries the risk of serious infection.

As Dr Sood elaborated, “The important part is this. If the appendix becomes blocked and inflamed, that's appendicitis and removing it can be life-saving because a ruptured appendix can lead to serious infection. So, the appendix is not essential for survival, but is also not completely pointless, and maybe does more behind the scenes than we used to think.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.