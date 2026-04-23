Did you know using excess mouthwash can cause hypertension? Doctor explains how it affects blood pressure

Mouthwash is often seen as a quick fix – something you reach for to freshen your breath or on days when brushing feels like too much effort. And while using it occasionally is generally harmless, turning it into a daily, long-term habit might not be as straightforward as it seems. Beyond oral hygiene, frequent use – especially of strong antibacterial formulations – could have unexpected effects on your overall health, including your blood pressure.

Read more to find out how long term use of mouthwash affects heart health.(Unsplash)

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is highlighting the potential cardiovascular implications of long-term use of antibacterial mouthwashes. In an Instagram video shared on April 23, the physician explains, “Antibacterial mouthwashes don’t just freshen breath, they can disrupt beneficial oral bacteria and affect nitric oxide production, which plays a role in blood pressure regulation.”

Oral bacteria play a role in blood pressure

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, certain beneficial oral bacteria play a crucial role in converting dietary nitrates into nitrites, which are then further transformed into nitric oxide within the body. This molecule is vital for maintaining healthy blood flow, supporting arterial function, and regulating blood pressure. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, certain beneficial oral bacteria play a crucial role in converting dietary nitrates into nitrites, which are then further transformed into nitric oxide within the body. This molecule is vital for maintaining healthy blood flow, supporting arterial function, and regulating blood pressure. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He explains, “Certain oral bacteria convert dietary nitrate into nitrite, which is then converted into nitric oxide (NO) in the body. Nitric oxide is essential for vasodilation, blood flow, and blood pressure regulation.” Antibacterial mouthwash disrupts this pathway {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explains, “Certain oral bacteria convert dietary nitrate into nitrite, which is then converted into nitric oxide (NO) in the body. Nitric oxide is essential for vasodilation, blood flow, and blood pressure regulation.” Antibacterial mouthwash disrupts this pathway {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Antiseptic mouthwashes – especially those with strong antimicrobial formulations—can disrupt this process by wiping out nitrate-reducing oral bacteria. As a result, less nitric oxide is produced in the body, which may impair blood vessel function and negatively affect blood pressure regulation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Antiseptic mouthwashes – especially those with strong antimicrobial formulations—can disrupt this process by wiping out nitrate-reducing oral bacteria. As a result, less nitric oxide is produced in the body, which may impair blood vessel function and negatively affect blood pressure regulation. {{/usCountry}}

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Dr Sood explains, “Antiseptic mouthwashes, especially strong formulations like chlorhexidine, can kill nitrate-reducing bacteria. This reduces nitrate-to-nitrite conversion and lowers nitric oxide availability. Some studies show more than 90 percent reduction in these bacteria with certain mouthwashes.”

Physiologic effects are measurable

The physician highlights that research suggests even short-term use can significantly reduce salivary nitrite levels, which may lead to a slight increase in systolic blood pressure. He explains, “Clinical trials show that even short-term use (about three days) can reduce salivary nitrite and slightly increase systolic blood pressure by approximately two to three mmHg. Microbiome studies also show shifts in oral bacteria with reduced nitric oxide signalling.”

Long-term associations exist

Research suggests that long-term use of antibacterial mouthwashes can increase the risk of developing hypertension. Dr Sood stresses, “Observational data link frequent use (more than two times daily) with a higher risk of developing hypertension over time. The proposed pathway is: fewer beneficial bacteria lead to less nitric oxide, resulting in reduced vasodilation and higher blood pressure.”

Important nuance

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Dr Sood highlights that despite these aspects, the effects are mild for most people but become more significant with recurrent and frequent use.

He concludes, “The effect is modest and not clinically dramatic for most people. It is most relevant with frequent use and strong antiseptic formulations. Mouthwash still has appropriate uses for gum disease, post-procedure care, and high plaque burden.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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