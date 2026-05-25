Did you know your food choices can affect anxiety symptoms? Doctor explains how nutrition can transform mental health

Stress and anxiety are often thought of as purely mental or emotional experiences, but what you eat may play a bigger role than you realise. Your daily diet directly affects gut health, and because the gut and brain are closely connected, it can also influence how your body responds to stress, regulates mood, and handles anxiety. From alcohol intake to processed foods and nutrient-rich choices, everyday eating habits can shape your stress response in ways that often go unnoticed.

Your daily diet influences how your body handles stress and anxiety.(Unsplash)

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Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine physician, is breaking down the connection between nutrition and anxiety. In an Instagram video shared on May 25, he explains how everyday food habits can influence mental wellbeing and the body’s stress response through the gut-brain axis.

Alcohol can cause “rebound anxiety”

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{{^usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, alcohol may initially create a temporary sense of relaxation and lower anxiety, but that effect doesn’t last long. Once the alcohol begins to wear off, it can trigger what’s known as a “rebound” effect, where feelings of anxiety return – sometimes even more intensely than before drinking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to Dr Sood, alcohol may initially create a temporary sense of relaxation and lower anxiety, but that effect doesn’t last long. Once the alcohol begins to wear off, it can trigger what’s known as a “rebound” effect, where feelings of anxiety return – sometimes even more intensely than before drinking. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} He explains, “Alcohol has been shown to initially reduce anxiety, but once the effects wear off there can be a ‘rebound’ where you can feel even more anxious than before you drank. This is more common with chronic consumption.” Processed foods can increase anxiety {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He explains, “Alcohol has been shown to initially reduce anxiety, but once the effects wear off there can be a ‘rebound’ where you can feel even more anxious than before you drank. This is more common with chronic consumption.” Processed foods can increase anxiety {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Dr Sood highlights that diets high in processed foods and refined sugar have been associated with higher levels of anxiety. These foods can influence stress and mental wellbeing by increasing inflammation in the body and disrupting gut health – both of which are closely connected to mood regulation and overall mental health. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Dr Sood highlights that diets high in processed foods and refined sugar have been associated with higher levels of anxiety. These foods can influence stress and mental wellbeing by increasing inflammation in the body and disrupting gut health – both of which are closely connected to mood regulation and overall mental health. {{/usCountry}}

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He emphasises, “Diets high in processed foods and refined sugars are linked to higher anxiety levels. These foods can promote inflammation and disrupt gut health, which are associated with mood disorders.”

Omega-3s can reduce anxiety

The physician highlights that getting as little as 2.5 grams of omega-3 fatty acids a day may make a meaningful difference to mental wellbeing and help reduce anxiety symptoms. He explains that EPA and DHA – the two primary omega-3 fatty acids – may support this by lowering inflammation in the body while also supporting overall brain health and function.

He explains, “Omega-3s support a healthy mind. Fatty acids like EPA and DHA (found in fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds) help reduce inflammation and improve brain health. Just 2.5g daily may reduce anxiety symptoms.”

Probiotics can benefit mental health

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According to the physician, diets rich in fermented foods can supply beneficial probiotics that support the gut-brain axis. Probiotic-rich foods such as yoghurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables may help maintain a healthier gut microbiome, which in turn can play a role in regulating stress levels, supporting mood, and improving overall emotional wellbeing.

Dr Sood highlights, “Probiotics benefit mental health. The gut and brain are closely connected. Probiotic-rich foods like yoghurt, kefir, and fermented vegetables can support gut health, which may help regulate stress responses and improve mood.”

Some foods can reduce stress

Foods such as 70 percent dark chocolate, chamomile tea, and turmeric can be great additions to your diet if you’re looking to help manage anxiety. These foods are often linked to calming and anti-inflammatory benefits, which may support stress regulation.

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Dr Sood notes, “Dark chocolate (over 70 percent cocoa), chamomile tea, and turmeric are three great options to incorporate into your diet to help reduce anxiety.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Eshana Saha ...Read More Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics. Read Less

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