If you've been eating well and exercising consistently but the scales refuse to budge, there may be more at play than just diet and workouts. Factors such as chronic inflammation, elevated cortisol levels, poor digestion and persistent bloating can sometimes make weight management more challenging. While no drink is a magic fix, certain beverages may help support these underlying factors alongside a balanced lifestyle.

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Richa Gangani, founder of Richa’s Fitness Lab and a diet and wellness coach specialising in weight loss, PCOS/PCOD, thyroid health and diabetes management, has revealed five drinks that helped shrink her waist from 32 to 28 inches in just 21 days. In an Instagram video shared on July 31, the dietician highlights, “These five drinks helped my clients lower cortisol and inflammation in just 21 Days. These powerful drinks support your morning routine and help you wake up feeling lighter, less bloated with a flatter stomach.”

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{{^usCountry}} 1. Chia ginger drink Instructions: Mix one tablespoon of chia seeds in 250 ml water.

Add four to five thin slices of ginger.

Soak for at least 30 minutes or overnight. Benefits: Hydrates the gut.

Adds fibre to support bowel movements. 2. Flaxseed drink Instructions: Mix one tablespoon of flaxseed powder in 250 ml water. Benefits: Rich in soluble fibre.

Help soften stools and improve regularity. 3. Olive oil lemon drink Instructions: Add one tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil in one cup of warm water.

Squeeze half a lemon. Benefits: May help lubricate the digestive tract.

Can support morning bowel movements. 4. Isabgol gut cleanse Instructions: Mix one tablespoon of isabgol (psyllium husk).

Add one teaspoon of lemon juice.

Add one teaspoon of MCT oil Benefits: Provides soluble fibre.

Helps increase stool bulk and promote regularity. 5. CCF tea before bed Instructions: Add half a teaspoon each of cumin seeds, coriander seeds and fennel seeds in 300 ml water.

Boil all ingredients together for five to seven minutes.

Strain and drink 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime. Benefits: Can improve digestion and reduce bloating. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 1. Chia ginger drink Instructions: Mix one tablespoon of chia seeds in 250 ml water.

Add four to five thin slices of ginger.

Soak for at least 30 minutes or overnight. Benefits: Hydrates the gut.

Adds fibre to support bowel movements. 2. Flaxseed drink Instructions: Mix one tablespoon of flaxseed powder in 250 ml water. Benefits: Rich in soluble fibre.

Help soften stools and improve regularity. 3. Olive oil lemon drink Instructions: Add one tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil in one cup of warm water.

Squeeze half a lemon. Benefits: May help lubricate the digestive tract.

Can support morning bowel movements. 4. Isabgol gut cleanse Instructions: Mix one tablespoon of isabgol (psyllium husk).

Add one teaspoon of lemon juice.

Add one teaspoon of MCT oil Benefits: Provides soluble fibre.

Helps increase stool bulk and promote regularity. 5. CCF tea before bed Instructions: Add half a teaspoon each of cumin seeds, coriander seeds and fennel seeds in 300 ml water.

Boil all ingredients together for five to seven minutes.

Strain and drink 30 to 60 minutes before bedtime. Benefits: Can improve digestion and reduce bloating. {{/usCountry}}

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Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Richa Gangani is the founder and managing director of Richa Fitness Lab and a diet and wellness coach specialising in sustainable weight loss, PCOS/PCOD, thyroid health and diabetes management. Having lost 45 kg herself, she has helped more than 75,000 clients worldwide through personalised coaching and practical, long-term nutrition strategies, while building an online community of over 2 million followers.