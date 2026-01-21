Dietician shares 5 common weight loss mistakes Indians make: ‘Extreme clean-ups, crash diets can…'

In 2021, India had 180 million overweight or obese adults, with 1.11 billion worldwide. As per a study published in October 2025, in the European Society of Medicine, if the numbers are set to rise, by 2050, the total number of adults living with overweight and obesity will reach 3.80 billion. It is alarming as the numbers are over half of the likely global adult population at that time. Be conscious of the mistakes to ensure your weight loss journey is a breeze. (Picture credit: Pexel)

This calls for better awareness and a comprehensive clarification about the best way to move forward in the weight loss journey. Irrespective of which route you opt for, misconceptions may throw you off track, acting as big impediments, whether from half-information, confusion, or ill-informed ‘well-meaning’ advice.

Dashrath Purohit, dietician at Imemyself, based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, shared with HT Lifestyle the common weight loss mistakes Indians may make:

1. Skipping breakfast or other meals In the morning rush, many may end up skipping the first meal of the day, but the dietician cautioned that missing meals sets you up with serious metabolic issues. He noted, “Missing meals reduces the rate of metabolism and causes excessive intake in the future.” Instead, what should you have? The dietician recommended going for a breakfast which is rich in complex carbs and protein so that your energy stays stable.

2. Over-restriction of carbs The entire group of carbohydrates has been antagonised, with many resorting to the complete elimination of this macronutrient from the diet, but this is a common mistake. Dashrath instead urged implementing portion control, instead of complete elimination, as carbs help to stabilise energy.

3. Relying on quick fix or detoxes Detox has become the new vogue word with detox-based products overflowing supermarket aisles, from detox tea to immunity drinks. But it is essential to keep eyes peeled and not get swayed. The dietician reasoned, “Extreme clean-ups, crash diets, or fad drinks can give good results at first, but not in the long run. They may cause nutrient deficiencies and weight gain.”

4. Ignoring strength training Older generations have a proclivity to only go for morning walks or evenings. Remember the neighbourhood uncles and aunties gathering in the parks to walk? While it is one way to combat a sedentary lifestyle, a baseline activity, this is not enough. The dietician recommended strength training.



Why? He shared a key difference between cardio and strength training in terms of long-term health: “ Only cardio burns calories in the short term, but resistance or strength training maintains muscle mass and enhances metabolism.”

5. Mindless snacking on ‘healthy foods’ Moderation is the key to healthy living, and this includes healthy foods too! Just because something is healthy does not mean that eating more of it makes you ahead of others or healthier. The dietician warned about the habit of overeating energy bars, packaged nuts and fruit juice, as they can lead to unnoticed weight gain.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.