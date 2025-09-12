Dietician who dropped 7 kgs in 21 days shares the 18-10-8-4-1 method that helped her lose weight

Dietician Richa Gangani revealed in an August 10 post how she lost 7 kilos within 21 days. Similarly, her waist size also saw a drop. She followed the 18-10-8-4-1 method, which, according to her, “made me drop 7 kilos in 21 days, made me go from 63 kilos to 56 kilos in just 21 days, and without starvation or hours of cardio, I managed to drop my waist size from 32 inches to 28 inches in just 21 days.” Dietician dropped 7 kilos after following the 18-10-8-4-1 method.(PC: IG/@dieticianricha2095)

Her weight loss plan includes a variety of key essentials like intermittent fasting, staying active, adequate hydration, a balanced diet, and more. Let’s take a look at everything she followed.

18-10-8-4-1 method

According to Richa, it's her ‘signature’ plan where weight loss is simplified with the help of a few daily habits. The acronym makes it easier to remember the important steps and stick to them regularly.

Here are the habits which fall in Richa's 18-10-8-4-1 method :

18 hours of intermittent fasting. She explained, “I ate between 11 AM – 5/6 PM. Makes you lose weight and clears your mind, and better energy.” 10, 000 steps daily. The dietician urged everyone to hit their step count without any excuse, as it easily burns 500-700 calories. 8 hours of sleep. Resting is also vital, as Richa reminded that the body burns fat while at rest. 4 litres of water. Along with this for hydration, she suggested adding anti-inflammatory teas, as they help reduce bloating and improve skin clarity. 1 gram of protein per kg. Highlighting the utility, Richa added, “To preserve muscle and tone up."



Highlighting one of the rituals from her personal morning routine, she said she starts her day with a fat-burning MCT oil tonic, as it helps accelerate fat loss.

Different windows of intermittent fasting

Intermittent fasting is an eating pattern which involves periods of eating and fasting- based on time.(Shutterstock)

Intermittent fasting is commonly followed by people who want to lose weight. It involves alternating between eating and fasting windows and helps create a calorie deficit.

Richa shared the different types of intermittent fasting windows, and her take on each:



16: 8- 8-hour eating window. Perfect for those who want flexibility and eat during 12-8 or 1-9) 5: 2- Eat normally for 5 days, fast for 2 14: 10- Great for beginners, eat during 10-hour window, and fast for 14 hours. 18: 6: This type is her personal favourite. This one is intense but effective as it involves a 6-hour window and a fast for 18 hours.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.