Dietitian ranks popular sweeteners on a scale of 1 to 10: Stevia, monk fruit to honey, brown sugar, jaggery, dates

In an era where 'sugar-free' labels dominate grocery aisles, dietitian Shweta J Panchal is pulling back the curtain on what we use to sweeten our food. In an Instagram post shared on April 24, Shweta ranked popular sweeteners on a scale of 1 to 10, offering a breakdown based on glycemic impact, nutritional value, and clinical experience. Also read | AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist highlights the risk of using artificial sweeteners, shares what to use instead

Shweta J Panchal says that many 'natural' sweeteners like brown and coconut sugar are no better than white sugar. (Freepik)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Her message was clear: marketing often masks the physiological reality of these ingredients. "We live in a world where sugar is the villain, artificial sweeteners are the hero, and nobody is telling you the full truth about either," Shweta wrote in her caption.

The rankings

Shweta's ratings focused on how these substances affect the body, particularly for those managing blood sugar. Here is how the most common sweeteners stacked up:

⦿ Monk fruit 8 to 9 /10. This is Shweta's top recommendation, especially for diabetics looking to avoid insulin spikes.

⦿ Dates: 7 to 8 /10: Highly recommended by her due to fibre content and a favourable glycemic index.

⦿ Honey 7 /10: Shweta praises it for antimicrobial properties and gut health benefits.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Jaggery 5 /10: According to her, this is a slightly better mineral content than white sugar, but still processed by the body as sugar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Jaggery 5 /10: According to her, this is a slightly better mineral content than white sugar, but still processed by the body as sugar. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Stevia 5 /10: A middle-of-the-road plant-based option. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Stevia 5 /10: A middle-of-the-road plant-based option. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ White sugar 3 /10: The primary issue is the high quantity consumed in modern diets, per Shweta. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ White sugar 3 /10: The primary issue is the high quantity consumed in modern diets, per Shweta. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Brown sugar 3 /10: She describes it as 'the same as sugar' despite the healthier image. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Brown sugar 3 /10: She describes it as 'the same as sugar' despite the healthier image. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Coconut sugar 3 /10: Shweta dismisses it as a marketing 'health halo', says it functions like standard sugar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Coconut sugar 3 /10: Shweta dismisses it as a marketing 'health halo', says it functions like standard sugar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} ⦿ Artificial sweeteners: The lowest possible grade; Shweta advises avoiding these entirely. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ⦿ Artificial sweeteners: The lowest possible grade; Shweta advises avoiding these entirely. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Debunking the 'healthier' sugars {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Debunking the 'healthier' sugars {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One of the most significant takeaways from Shweta's analysis is the debunking of 'natural' alternatives like brown sugar and coconut sugar. While these are often marketed as premium health products, she gave them the same low score as white table sugar (3/10), noting that the body reacts to them in nearly identical ways.

Even jaggery, a staple in many traditional diets, only received a 5/10. While Shweta acknowledged its mineral content, she warned that 'ultimately, it's still sugar'. She saved her harshest criticism for artificial sweeteners (such as aspartame or sucralose), which she ranked as a 'minus'. This rating directly challenges the 'sugar-free' industry, which relies on these chemicals to mimic sweetness without calories.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Conversely, Shweta urged those with diabetes or insulin resistance to pivot toward monk fruit. With a score of 8 to 9/10, it emerged as her gold standard for satisfying a sweet tooth without the metabolic cost. Shweta urged people to audit their pantries and look closely at the ingredients hiding in 'sugar-free' biscuits and snacks.

"The sweetener you think is healthy might be doing more harm than the one you’ve been avoiding," Shweta warned. She advised people to save her guide for their next grocery run to ensure they are choosing sweeteners that provide actual nutritional value — like dates and honey — rather than just empty or chemical sweetness.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sanya Panwar ...Read More With a keen eye for detail and a heart for storytelling, Sanya is a seasoned lifestyle journalist who has spent over a decade documenting the intersection of aesthetics and substance. Since stepping into the media world in 2012, she has cultivated a career defined by versatility, curiosity, and an unwavering passion for what makes life both beautiful and meaningful. Over the last many years, she has navigated the fast-paced realms of health, wellness, fitness and fashion while pivoting seamlessly into the nuances of decor and travel. Her work often explores the deeper layers of modern living, delving into art and decor trends that transform spaces, insightful perspectives on gender, parenting, and mental health, immersive travel narratives that capture the essence of a destination. A self-proclaimed aesthetics enthusiast, Sanya doesn't just report on trends — she analyses them. Whether she’s identifying the next shift in fitness or discovering a breakthrough in design, she uses her platform to spark meaningful conversations that resonate with a contemporary audience. Sanya is an alumna of St. Xavier’s College, Kolkata, and the Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, where she honed the investigative rigour she brings to her lifestyle reporting today. When she isn't chasing deadlines or conducting interviews, Sanya practices what she preaches. You’ll likely find her sipping matcha, practicing yoga, or scouting the newest cafes. Above all, she finds her balance in nature — whether it's a quiet hike or a moment of reflection in the outdoors, she remains constantly inspired by the tranquillity of the natural world. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON