Disha Patani gives glimpse of a day in her workout featuring barbell lunges, squats, hip thrusts. Watch video

Actor Disha Patani has one of the most enviable physiques in the film industry, and the star works hard at the gym to maintain it. She even shares a glimpse of what goes into her training session with fans on social media. From martial arts to strength-building exercises to core workouts, Disha does it all. Today, the Ek Villain Returns actor shared a sneak peek into just another day of her life, and it showed her sweating it hard at the gym doing a bunch of barbell workouts. If you ever wanted to know the secret to her rock-hard abs and swoon-worthy frame, this is a part of it.

On Sunday, Disha dropped an Instagram reel with the caption, "Just another day in the life." The video showed the star training with her coach, who commented on the post, "Just another Sunday in my life." The clip begins with Disha doing Barbell Lunges followed by One Leg Box Step Ups, Leg Squeezes, Barbell Hip Thrusts and Barbell Squats. Scroll ahead to check out the clip. (Also Read: Disha Patani stirs up a storm in a chic black bralette and bodycon skirt. Check out new pics inside)

Disha, dressed in a black jacket and baggy shorts set, nailed the workout routine. The video features a bunch of clips - the first showed Disha practising Lunges with a weighted Barbell on her shoulders, then the actor did One Leg Step-Up exercise on a workout box, followed by Leg Squeezes on workout equipment. In the last two videos, Disha balanced the Barbell on her pelvic area and shoulders to do Hip Thrusts and Squats.

Barbell Workout Benefits:

Barbell exercises build strength throughout the body, can help improve your athletic performance and fix your posture. These workouts are also effective for building muscle mass throughout your entire body.

Meanwhile, Disha will be next seen in Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria and John Abraham. It is a sequel to Sidharth Malhotra, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh-starrer Ek Villain, directed by Mohit Suri. The film releases in theatres on July 29, 2022.

