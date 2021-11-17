Disha Patani’s workout video is our midweek fitness inspo

Disha Patani keeps her Instagram family updated with her regular fitness routines. The actor, who is a fitness enthusiast, never takes a day off from the gym and it shows on her. Disha loves to share her fitness routine on her Instagram profile with the intention of showing her progress to her fans, and also motivating them to take up workouts seriously.

Disha’s Instagram profile is replete with videos and pictures from her fitness sessions and they are a marvel to watch. Just like her rumoured boyfriend Tiger Shroff, Disha takes her gymnastic sessions quite seriously. For now, Disha aced a boxing kick, and it is not for the faint-hearted.

On Tuesday, Disha kicked off the midweek blues quite literally. In the video, shared by the actor on Instagram, Disha can be seen training with her fitness trainer Raakesh Yadhav. Dressed in a white cropped sweatshirt and a pair of loose gym trousers, Disha can be seen jumping up and circling her own body in air and kicking a blue plank put forward by her fitness trainer. She can be seen acing this gymnastic position twice before stopping. Take a look at her video here:

Within minutes, Disha’s video was flooded with likes and comments from her Instagram family who could not stop swooning at her fitness level. The best comment came from her trainer Raakesh Yadhav himself. He dropped by to add multiple fire emoticons and clap emoticons to Disha’s post.

The fitness routine, as performed by Disha in the video, comes with multiple health benefits. Kickboxing helps in developing the coordination of the body and posture. It also helps in reducing stress and improving confidence levels. It is healthy for the heart, joints, strength, and balance of the body. Kickboxing is a great way to burn mega calories. It also makes for a good cross-training workout routine.

